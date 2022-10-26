Hallahan helps Rochestown keep quarter-final charge on track

Hallahan helps Rochestown keep quarter-final charge on track

MEAN DEFENCE: Rochestown only let their rivals score twice in the second half. Picture: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE

Wed, 26 Oct, 2022 - 15:42
Andrew Horgan

St. Francis College, Rochestown 3-14 Pobalscoil Na Tríonóide, Youghal 0-8

St Francis College Rochestown kept their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals of the Dr. Harty Cup alive with an emphatic 3-14 to 0-8 victory over Cork rivals Pobalscoil Na Tríonóide Youghal in Killeagh on Wednesday afternoon.

Goals in each half from the impressive full forward Cathal Hallahan helped Rochestown secure the win which means that another triumph in their final Group B game against Our Lady’s Secondary School of Templemore will secure their place in the last eight while Youghal crashes out.

A superb catch and finish from Hallahan followed by a brilliant goal from Evan O’Connor ensured Rochestown led 2-6 to 0-6 at half time although they also had a man advantage following the dismissal of Youghal’s Fionn Coakley.

Both sides would finish this competitive clash with 14 men as Kevin Lyons was shown a second yellow in the 40th minute but Rochestown would only allow their rivals to score twice in the second period and another Hallahan goal helped them claim the win by 15 points.

Scorers for St. Francis College, Rochestown: C Hallahan 2-1, M O’Mahony 0-4 (0-1 f, 0-1 65), E O’Connor 1-2, C Lucas 0-4, R Dooley, F Leahy, and M O‘Connell 0-1 each.

Scorers for Pobalscoil Na Tríonóide, Youghal: J Murray 0-6 (0-5 f, 0-1 65), B Lynch and S Meade 0-1 each.

ST. FRANCIS COLLEGE, ROCHESTOWN: L Kiely (Blackrock); O McAdoo (Blackrock), S Healy (Blackrock), L Dwane Fogarty (Douglas); C O’Keeffe (Douglas), K Lyons (Ballygarvan), R Dooley (Douglas); F Leahy (Blackrock), C Buckley (St. Finbarrs); M O’Connell (Blackrock), M O’Mahony (Ballygarvan), R Hanley (Douglas); E O’Connor (Ballygarvan), C Hallahan (Douglas), C Lucas (Douglas).

Subs: O Haynes Barry (Douglas) for F Leahy (50), P O’Dwyer (Nemo Rangers) for R Dooley (50), M O’Rourke (Cobh) for E O’Connor (57), A Doran (Cobh) for L Dwane Fogarty (57).

POBAlSCOIL NA TRÍONÓIDE, YOUGHAL: O Walsh (Youghal); R O’Brien (Youghal), B Nicholson (Youghal), N Ó’hAllmhuráín (Youghal); F Coakley (Fr. O’Neills), P Geary (Killeagh), R Motherway (Killeagh); C Buckley (Youghal), B Lynch (Youghal); F Hill (Youghal), O Mac Toirealaigh Ó Foghlú (Youghal), C Ó’Gealbháin (Youghal); C O’Sullivan (Clashmore-Kinsalebeg), J Murray (Youghal), S Meade (Killeagh).

Subs: B Lombard (Clashmore-Kinsalebeg) for C O’Sullivan (17), D Buckley (Killeagh) for C Buckley (48), A O’Cinnéide (Youghal) for F Hill (55).

Referee: Cathal McAllister (Aghada).

