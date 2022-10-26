'Long way to go' on equal rights for female players, insists Cork star Farmer

Cork footballer Orlagh Farmer reckons there is still 'a long way to go' when it comes to equal rights for inter-county female players.

The six-time All-Ireland winner acknowledged the various positive developments in the area, like merging the GPA and WGPA, provision of travel expenses and the increased crowds at All-Ireland finals.

But the Midleton player, who is currently weighing up whether to extend her inter-county career, said it remains a work in progress.

"We still have a long way to go," said Farmer at the launch of the Enterprise Ireland backed Sport to Start-Up programme for 2022. "I'm not being a negative Nelly but even just basic things.

"I'd often say, for example, that we won five of our All-Irelands without being fed hot food after training. Last year was actually the first year that I got any expenses in terms of travelling or anything.

"I think 2016, our sixth All-Ireland, was the first year with Cork that we got fed. We actually won five All-Irelands in a row without being fed, as in by a proper company with hot food. We would have had sandwiches or, Frankie, one of the selectors, used to make his own soup and scones for us on a Sunday and we used to sit around and have that. But to actually be fed proper nutritious food, it was only when we won our sixth All-Ireland, that's when we were fed."

Farmer, who was conferred with a doctorate for her work investigating drop out rates among girls in sport, said the disparity really hit home when she and her younger brother were both representing Cork teams.

"I remember him at the time playing U-17 with the Cork development hurling panel and he used to be coming home with hot dinners after training and I'd be landing home from Cork senior training and my younger brother was happy out eating his meal and I'd be there, 'Where's my food?'

"It was frustrating, because you're putting in the same effort and time into it. To win six All-Irelands in a row and having to fundraise for holidays and having to go out and do that yourself sometimes can be a bit frustrating.

"We have a girl from Allihies, Aine Terry O'Sullivan and she is travelling up two and a half hours from Allihies to Cork City, up and back, three times a week. It's only since last year that she has been paid expenses as well. It can be a bit frustrating that way.

"But look, it is small strides and we are going in the right direction. It's way better than when I started, definitely."

Farmer didn't feature in Cork's All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Mayo in July but was part of the panel and said she is currently mulling over her plans for 2023.

"I'm undecided yet," she said. "With my PhD now finished, I do want to progress businesswise and focus a bit on my career. Maybe do a bit of travelling with it and link in with clubs abroad, GAA clubs. That's the goal, to share a bit of my knowledge and my research and my expertise as well. I'm not really sure yet. I know in the near future anyway I definitely want to travel, to travel with my business as well."

*The Sport to Start-Up programme will run a free online session on October 27. This year's programme will begin in mid-November and will run for three months. See www.localenterprise.ie/sport