Boost for Wexford as Lee Chin looking forward to preseason work after travels

Lee Chin has quashed rumours that he will not be available to Wexford senior hurling for the Allianz National League.

Rumours have been circulating over recent days that the Faythe Harriers star is about to take time out for travel thereby not making himself available to manager Darragh Egan for the start of the season.

However, this week Chin has confirmed that while he will travel over the coming weeks but he will be available for pre-season preparation along with the national hurling league.

Chin said: 'Yes, I will be travelling over the coming weeks. I am travelling to Malaysia with my father for one week, visiting family. From there we will journey on to Bali for a two-week period after which we will return home.

'I have had a difficult time with injuries so I realise how important it is for me to get in pre-season work. I will have pre-season work and already I am looking forward to it.'

With so many of the Wexford hurlers in travel mode at the moment, this is a huge boost given the importance of the league in preparation for what will be a tough provincial championship campaign.

As it stands a number of Wexford players are in Sydney at the present including Damien Reck, Shane Reck, Kevin Foley and Paudie Foley, where they have linked up with Joe O'Connor, while Rory O'Connor is spending time out in America.

Chin also said that he is in regular contact with the boys down under.

'We are in regular contact. The boys are enjoying the break as they move into summer out there.'

However, Chin said he is looking forward to having them back as part of the squad, adding that Damian Reck along with himself have received All Star nominations.

'Damian is coming home for the All Star Banquet. After that he is returning to Sydney. He will be back in January as will Kevin (Foley) and Shane (Reck). I will be doing everything to have the boys back home and hurling for the county. I am not sure what Paudie (Foley) is doing. That is the plan at the moment,' added Chin.

However, it is now known that Paudie Foley will not be available to Wexford for the 2023 season.

After bowing out of the club championship, at the quarter-final stage, Chin will have almost six months before the national league begins for Wexford in late January.

The experienced attacker has looked on it as a badly needed opportunity to give his body a break, while he did help his football club, Sarsfields, retain senior status in their final game.

'I have enjoyed the break. One would welcome that bit of time off for it gives one an opportunity to relax and mix with friends.

'I'll use the five to six months just to recover because I've had serious injuries. The hamstring is coming along fine so everything should be right for the new season.

'I'll enjoy the holiday break but on returning it will be straight back to getting ready for the league and championship.'

After missing most of last season's national league, Chin got back to his very best in the championship and fired five points in that landmark victory over Kilkenny securing Wexford a place in the All-Ireland series.

He netted late on against Clare in the quarter-finals, moving Wexford six points ahead at one stage, before they slumped to a late blitz of Banner County scores.

Nevertheless it will be a strange pre-season get-together for Darragh Egan and his backroom, as he sets out on his second term in charge.