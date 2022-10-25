Clonakilty CC off and running with emphatic Corn Ui Mhuirí win over Rathmore

Corn Ui Mhuirí (Munster PPS SFC): Clonakilty CC 4-18 Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra (Rathmore) 0-9

Clonakilty Community College made a real statement of intent with a comfortable victory over an outclassed Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra in this Corn Uí Mhuirí Group A match at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The Rathmore school couldn’t handle the inside forward duo of Olan O’Donovan and Darragh Gough who between them contributed 4-11 of Clonakilty’s total.

With the winds at their backs in the first half Clonakilty, quarter-finalists last year, took full advantage. They opened up a 1-12 to 0-6 point lead at the short whistle. O’Donovan helped himself to 1-5 with all bar one of his scores coming from open play.

With Dan Twomey marshalling the Clonakilty defence superbly, Scoil Phobail couldn’t make any inroads into the lead. Gough’s first goal minutes into the second half effectively ending the contest.

The interplay between the Clonakilty forwards was excellent as was their tenacity in the tackle. There was no let up in their intensity despite the wide margin.

Gough’s second goal was sandwiched by an O’Donovan point. The latter, a Cork minor last year, scored his second goal halfway through the half to bring his personal tally to 2-7.

Despite a heroic display in defeat from Scoil Phobail midfielder Sean Finnegan, the 21-point gap between the sides did not flatter Clonakilty.

Scorers for Clonakilty: O O’Donovan (2-7, 1f); D Gough (2-4); T Cullinane (0-3); F Murphy, D Twomey, F McCarthy and C Twohig (0-1 each).

Scorers for Rathmore: C Collins (0-4, 1f, 1m); F Murphy (0-2, 1f); S Finnegan, D O’Leary, D Nagle (0-1 each).

CLONAKILTY CC: T O’Neill (Owen Gaels); S O’Regan (Clonakilty), D Twomey (Owen Gaels), D McCarthy (Ibane Gaels); C Twohig (Kilmeen), F McCarthy (Clonakilty), E Hodnett (Carbery Rangers); J Twomey (Clonakilty), A Cullinane (Clonakilty); T O Buachalla (Ibane Gaels), F Murphy (Clonakilty), T Cullinane (Owen Gaels); D Gough (Clonakilty), O O’Donovan (Ibane Gaels), P Flynn (Ibane Gaels).

Subs: C McCarthy (Carbery Rgs) for Hodnett (39); J Bailey (Kilmeen) for Murphy (39); A Walsh (Ibane Gaels) for D McCarthy (48); K Eadey (Carbery Rangers) for Flynn.

PS SLIABH LUACHRA: M Kennedy (Rathmore); S Dalton (Gneeveguilla), P Moynihan (Rathmore), G Barry (Gneeveguilla); J Buckley (Rathmore), F Murphy (Rathmore), S Daly (Rathmore); C O’Donoghue (Rathmore), S Finnegan (Gneeveguilla); D McCarthy (Rathmore), D O’Leary (Gneeveguilla), C Moynihan (Rathmore); J Doyle (Gneeveguilla), D Nagle (Rathmore), C Collins (Rathmore).

Subs: B Murphy (Rathmore) for O’Leary (49); J Twomey (Rathmore) for C Moynihan (49); C O’Connor (Rathmore) for Collins (49).

Referee: M Harrington (Carrigaline).