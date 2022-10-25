Clonakilty CC off and running with emphatic Corn Ui Mhuirí win over Rathmore

Cork minor Olan O'Donovan causes havoc in facile Munster PPS victory for west Cork school
Clonakilty CC off and running with emphatic Corn Ui Mhuirí win over Rathmore

SCOREGETTER: Clonakilty's Olan O'Donovan

Tue, 25 Oct, 2022 - 14:12
TJ Galvin

Corn Ui Mhuirí (Munster PPS SFC): Clonakilty CC 4-18 Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra (Rathmore) 0-9

Clonakilty Community College made a real statement of intent with a comfortable victory over an outclassed Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra in this Corn Uí Mhuirí Group A match at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The Rathmore school couldn’t handle the inside forward duo of Olan O’Donovan and Darragh Gough who between them contributed 4-11 of Clonakilty’s total. 

With the winds at their backs in the first half Clonakilty, quarter-finalists last year, took full advantage. They opened up a 1-12 to 0-6 point lead at the short whistle. O’Donovan helped himself to 1-5 with all bar one of his scores coming from open play.

With Dan Twomey marshalling the Clonakilty defence superbly, Scoil Phobail couldn’t make any inroads into the lead. Gough’s first goal minutes into the second half effectively ending the contest.

The interplay between the Clonakilty forwards was excellent as was their tenacity in the tackle. There was no let up in their intensity despite the wide margin.

Gough’s second goal was sandwiched by an O’Donovan point. The latter, a Cork minor last year, scored his second goal halfway through the half to bring his personal tally to 2-7.

Despite a heroic display in defeat from Scoil Phobail midfielder Sean Finnegan, the 21-point gap between the sides did not flatter Clonakilty.

Scorers for Clonakilty: O O’Donovan (2-7, 1f); D Gough (2-4); T Cullinane (0-3); F Murphy, D Twomey, F McCarthy and C Twohig (0-1 each).

Scorers for Rathmore: C Collins (0-4, 1f, 1m); F Murphy (0-2, 1f); S Finnegan, D O’Leary, D Nagle (0-1 each).

CLONAKILTY CC: T O’Neill (Owen Gaels); S O’Regan (Clonakilty), D Twomey (Owen Gaels), D McCarthy (Ibane Gaels); C Twohig (Kilmeen), F McCarthy (Clonakilty), E Hodnett (Carbery Rangers); J Twomey (Clonakilty), A Cullinane (Clonakilty); T O Buachalla (Ibane Gaels), F Murphy (Clonakilty), T Cullinane (Owen Gaels); D Gough (Clonakilty), O O’Donovan (Ibane Gaels), P Flynn (Ibane Gaels).

Subs: C McCarthy (Carbery Rgs) for Hodnett (39); J Bailey (Kilmeen) for Murphy (39); A Walsh (Ibane Gaels) for D McCarthy (48); K Eadey (Carbery Rangers) for Flynn.

PS SLIABH LUACHRA: M Kennedy (Rathmore); S Dalton (Gneeveguilla), P Moynihan (Rathmore), G Barry (Gneeveguilla); J Buckley (Rathmore), F Murphy (Rathmore), S Daly (Rathmore); C O’Donoghue (Rathmore), S Finnegan (Gneeveguilla); D McCarthy (Rathmore), D O’Leary (Gneeveguilla), C Moynihan (Rathmore); J Doyle (Gneeveguilla), D Nagle (Rathmore), C Collins (Rathmore).

Subs: B Murphy (Rathmore) for O’Leary (49); J Twomey (Rathmore) for C Moynihan (49); C O’Connor (Rathmore) for Collins (49).

Referee: M Harrington (Carrigaline).

More in this section

Mullinahone LGF v CLG Naomh Jude - 2021 currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Ladies Junior Club Football Championship Final Tipperary's Paul Kelly appointed new Dublin camogie boss 
'Keeper Collins saves the day for Tralee CBS against Flannan's 'Keeper Collins saves the day for Tralee CBS against Flannan's
Cork v Kerry - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final Sky Sports confirms an end to GAA broadcast rights agreement
Kerry v Galway - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final

RTÉ to air second highlights show as GAA announce new media rights deal 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.25 s