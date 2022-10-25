Paul Kerrigan dilemma a welcome selection headache for Nemo

A welcome selection headache for the Nemo Rangers management ahead of Sunday’s Cork football final is whether to start or not to start Paul Kerrigan.

The 2010 All-Ireland winning footballer, having been part of the starting line-up for Nemo’s first four games in this year’s county championship, was used off the bench in their semi-final win over Ballincollig.

Nemo boss Paul O’Donovan last night explained management’s rationale for holding the 35-year-old in reserve last time out.

The Nemo boss added that irrespective of whether Kerrigan starts or not against the Barrs, he absolutely wants the experienced forward on the field in the final quarter “influencing” proceedings.

“Paul is a huge player for us,” O’Donovan began.

“He is 36 this year. He is probably at that stage now where you want him influencing the game at the end rather than the start.

“We haven’t made a call yet regarding next Sunday. I certainly want him on the pitch at the end influencing the game rather than the start influencing the game. So, there is that train of thought.”

No question but Nemo’s form en route to the final hasn’t been as convincing as that of their southside city opponents. O’Donovan, though, insisted that his team’s performances have been “better than people are giving us credit for”.

“If you look at the Castlehaven game in the group, we were very good that night. Lost a key player for us, Stephen Cronin, at the start of the second-half, but still came through.

“Against Ballincollig, we played very well against a defensive structure which we have been criticised for not coping with against Clonakilty and Carbery Rangers. I thought we coped very well against it in the Ballincollig game, even though they weren’t as defensive as the other two teams.

“I have been very impressed with the Barrs this year and last. The two best teams are in the final.”