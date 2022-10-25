Sean Kelly: RTÉ must not get TV monopoly on GAA coverage

Former GAA President Sean Kelly reckons the association's broadcasting arrangement with Sky Sports served a useful purpose of keeping rivals RTÉ on their toes.

Kelly was initially 'very dubious' about the deal struck in 2014 to place GAA Championship games behind Sky's paywall though took a more pragmatic stance in future years and has now praised the production and analysis values they offered.

He said he was surprised to learn of the end of the eight-year arrangement as he had understood that the GAA was happy to use Sky Sports as a vehicle to 'build up and promote the games abroad'.

The Fine Gael MEP said it is important now that the GAA has an 'alternative to fill that bill or RTÉ will essentially have a monopoly' on coverage, something he feels wouldn't be healthy.

"The production was good, the analysis was good, what Sky Sports did was very professional and it was a good challenge for RTÉ to make them wake up," said Kelly.

"They had probably become a bit smug and a bit settled in the way they presented GAA and everything over a period of time needs to be refreshed. That challenge to RTÉ was brought from Sky and it was good for competition. I think it was also good for RTÉ themselves because it made them up their game a bit. You always need an amount of competition and if there is an alternative without selling yourself then all the better."

The GAA will shortly reveal its latest broadcasting arrangements for the period 2023 to 2027.

It is understood that Sky's desire to extend the amount of Championship and National League games that they were permitted to broadcast proved a stumbling block and prompted their exit with a 'mutual agreement' statement released.

Kelly feels it was perhaps naive of Sky Sports to believe that they could win over the masses and convert them to Gaelic Games through their coverage.

"It's difficult to grow the game when you're coming from the base of...obviously we love our games in Ireland but hoping to grow it abroad through the TV was probably idealistic," said Kelly.

"People have so much choice now, on Sky alone, from soccer and golf and cricket and rugby to American football and all sorts. It was worth trying, just to see if they could pull it off and get in big viewing figures but they were probably not going to achieve the numbers that they would have needed to justify their investment."

Aside from paying for broadcasting rights, Sky Sports also sponsored various GAA initiatives, like the Super Games centres for schoolchildren and they invested in a full-time reporter for the GAA section of their website.

It remains to be seen if any broadcaster steps into the vacancy left by Sky Sports now with the BBC appearing most likely to do so.

"Now that Sky have pulled out, and considering the plan was to grow the games internationally in the long-term, the GAA is going to have to take a long-term view now of where they want to go," said Kelly. "They have to look at what is realistic and how they will serve the constituency of their home market as well as people abroad.

"That's going to take a bit of discussion because you have a new Championship format now in football and the Tailteann Cup as well so there's a lot to account for them and to build in.

"Without a doubt, GAA GO has been a big success and there is surely ongoing opportunities there with that."

Peter Canavan, Jim McGuinness, Kieran Donaghy, Nickey English and JJ Delaney were among Sky Sports' match day analysts.

"There's no doubt they brought a professionalism and great variety to their coverage," said Kelly of Sky. "I would hope that there is an alternative to fill that bill or RTÉ will essentially have a monopoly which is never good. It's a very interesting development I have to say."