Warning: West Cork clubs will become extinct if U18s barred from senior

The secretary of the Beara board has warned that clubs in the West Cork peninsula will face extinction if U18s are prevented from lining out in adult competition.

The warning comes ahead of this evening’s special Cork county board meeting that will hear the preference of Cork clubs as to whether minor should be left at U17 or return to U18.

No vote on the preferred minor age grade will take place at the meeting. Instead, it is hoped to reach a clear consensus on how Cork clubs feel.

Among the options recently released by Croke Park’s age-grade taskforce are retention of the status quo, return minor to U18, or amend national policy so individual counties wishing to revert to U18 can do so.

If minor goes back to U18, Cork U20 hurling manager Ben O’Connor, former Cork footballer Larry Tompkins, and now Beara division secretary Joseph Blake are among those stridently opposed to decoupling at that age.

Cork secretary Kevin O’Donovan has repeatedly stressed that decoupling will be tied into whatever age grade wins out. Cork officials had initially explored the idea of partial decoupling, whereby clubs in the junior ranks could call on their U18s, but this proposal has since become a non-runner.

“Whatever you want your minor at, I don’t think Croke Park are going to allow any scenario where you get that minor grade without decoupling,” O’Donovan remarked at the October county board meeting.

“I think 99.9% of people in this country want minor at club level to be at U18. The ‘but’ is coming, though. Are people then willing to play adult without your U18s? Then it is not 99.9%. It is all grand to say we want minor at U18, but are you willing to make the necessary sacrifice to get U18?”

Beara board secretary and former Cork PRO Joseph Blake has said decoupling at U18 will have fatal consequences for the small pocket of clubs in the Beara peninsula.

“There is one secondary school on the Beara peninsula. There are seven national schools in the peninsula feeding into it. This year, 24 pupils started national school across those seven primary schools,” Blake explained.

“In eight years’ time, there will be 24 starting at Beara Community School. When I started secondary school there in 1992, there were 104 starting. When I left in 98, there was 450 pupils in the school.

“If the current number of 24 repeats itself for six years, you are looking at a total secondary school population of less than 150. That’s a huge drop-off.

“In years to come, if we are preventing U18s playing adult with their clubs, this will only speed up the process of smaller clubs ceasing to exist. Small clubs will go out of existence without their 18-year-olds.

“We are currently at the midway point between the 125th and 150th anniversary of the GAA. I would question will all clubs still be in existence in 2034 if we go down this road of excluding 18-year-olds from playing adult with their clubs.

“I spoke to a principal of one of the national schools last week. He said people have no idea what we are facing down here. He said the Beara division will struggle to field teams, not to mind the clubs.”

Blake pointed to St Finbarrs’ Ben O’Connor and William Buckley and Dungourney’s Paul Flynn, Jack Leahy, and John Ahern as examples of 18-year-olds who not only survived but thrived on county championship senior and intermediate winning teams in recent weeks.

“My own club, Adrigole, scored goals in Rounds 2, 3, and the quarter-final of this year’s Intermediate A football championship. Those goals were scored by 18-year-olds.

“Beara won the U19 county championship recently. A number of the U19 and U18 players on the team had played adult championship this year. You could see how they had developed into stronger players by playing adult football with their club.”

The Beara secretary is equally cognisant that not every player coming out of the U17 ranks will want to or be ready to play adult fare. Meaningful competitions at U18 that are run in tandem with adult competitions can and must be organised.

“As Cork PRO, I served on the CCC for three years. I got a great insight into the Cork fixtures situation. It is very complicated. But last year, the West region were able to run a midweek U18 competition.

“If minor does go to 18, then play the adult fixtures at weekends and U18s midweek. It has worked. The West Region ran it and it worked.”