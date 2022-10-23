McConville stars as Crossmaglen regain Armagh SFC title

Armagh SFC final

Crossmaglen Rangers 1-19 Granemore 0-10

Granemore's dream of landing a first Armagh senior football championship title was left in ruins on Sunday when the experience, drive and flashes of sheer class from Crossmaglen Rangers torpedoed their hopes of success.

It was after playing second-fiddle in the first-half that Granemore attempted to salvage a modicum of pride after the break but with Cian McConville in explosive form – he hit 0-8 in all – the newcomers to the top table were forced to dine on scraps.

Rangers held sway in the first-half during which their well-drilled defence held the Granemore attack in a vice-like grip for the most part.

With Rangers lording matters at midfield, they carried a considerable threat going forward and by the eighth minute had built up a 0-3 to 0-1 lead with Cian McConville having snapped up a brace to complement a fine effort from Paul Hughes with Cathal O’Hare on target for Granemore.

But that was as good as it got for the first-time finalists. Slowly but surely Rangers turned the screw and after Rian O’Neill powered over two long-range points, Caolan Finnegan swept home a spectacular goal in the 19th minute to leave Rangers in the clear at 1-6 to 0-2.

And although Marty Carr provided encouragement for Granemore by piloting over two points, Cian McConville scored two further points for Rangers and with Calum Comiskey also on target the team enjoyed a comfortable 1-9 to 0-4 interval lead.

No Granemore forward scored from play in the first-half, the tenacious Rangers marking keeping them in a stranglehold.

And when Rangers fired a sustained five-point salvo after the break, this paved the way to the title.

With Rian O’Neill continuing to dominate, Aaron Kernan driving the side forward relentlessly and James Morgan marshalling the defence, the Rangers more than atoned for their finals lapses in each of the past two years.

“We knew we had a bit of ground to make up but there is a good blend within the side,” said manager Stephen Kernan afterwards.

Scorers for Crossmaglen: C McConville 0-8 (4f), R O’Neill (0-4), C Finnegan 1-1, R Fitzpatrick 0-2, C Crowley 0-1 C Cumiskey 0-1, D O’Callaghan 0-1, T O’Callaghan 0-1.

Scorers for Granemore: C O’Hare (0-3), J O’Neill 0-2 (2f), M Carr 0-2 (2f), R Rafferty, L Hughes, T McClelland (0-1 each).

Crossmaglen Rangers: M Murray; T O’Callaghan, C Dillon, T Duffy; A Kernan, J Morgan, P Hughes; S Morris, R O’Neill; C Finnegan, C Cumiskey, D O’Callaghan; C McConville, J Clarke, R Fitzpatrick.

Subs: C Cumiskey for Finnegan (blood sub 12-18), C Crowley for T O’Callaghan (h/t), A Farrelly for Dillon (39), O McKeown for Duffy (53), S McConville for Clarke (53), A Rushe for Kernan (59).

Granemore: K Kelly; C O’Hare, R Finn, P Hollywod; M King, K McQuaid, K Doyle; D Carr, B Boylan; L Hughes, J O’Neill, O Doyle; P Carr, M Carr, R Rafferty.

Subs: T McClelland (0-1) for P Carr (h/t), E O’Neill for M Carr (h/t), c Keenan for Hollywood (35), D Rafferty for Hughes (55), P Doyle for M King (58).

Referee: Shane Murphy (Collegeland).