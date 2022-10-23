Limerick SFC: Adare set up re-match with Newcastle West

The Abbeyfeale men will be kicking themselves, after registering 16 wides, as Adare’s clinical performance was enough to set up a re-match of the 2017 and 2021 finals with Newcastle West
RE-MATCH: Paul Maher and his Adare teammates have set up a rematch with Newcastle West in the Limerick SFC final. File pic: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Sun, 23 Oct, 2022 - 18:49
Tom Clancy

Limerick SFC semi-final

Adare 1-10 Fr Casey’s 0-8 

Adare booked their place in a fifth Limerick Senior Football final in six seasons as they saw off a misfiring Fr Casey’s side.

The Abbeyfeale men will be kicking themselves, after registering 16 wides, as Adare’s clinical performance was enough to set up a re-match of the 2017 and 2021 finals with Newcastle West. 

For their part, the winners had just four wides.

After a sluggish start, Adare, managed by former Limerick boss John Brudair, steadied and led 0-6 to 0-4 at half time. Fr Casey’s had early scored from Mark McCarthy, Morgan Scannell and Adrian Enright to lead 0-3 to no score. 

But back came the 2020 champions, with Mark Connolly and Robbie Bourke on target. Sub Roy Gleeson landed a clever score as Fr Casey’s struggled to un-pick the packed Adare defence.

The second half started with the side in blue dominant in every sector, except the scoresheet. Five quick-fire wides were punished when Connolly, Willie Griffin and Limerick half-back, Paul Maher all added scores.

The losers kicked 11 second half wides and would have been much closer if the radar had been on. Danny Ward was denied an equalising goal on 48 minutes after a good save by Jeffrey Alfred. 

This proved crucial when sub O’Connor pounced for a 56th minute green flag, after the ball was kept in play by Adam Canny. Adare held on to find book a sixth ever final and a third against the Magpies.

Scorers for Adare: S O’Connor 1-1; M Connolly 0-4 (0-3 frees); R Bourke 0-2 (0-1 free); R Gleeson, W Griffin, P Maher 0-1 each.

Scorers for Fr Casey's: A Enright 0-3; Morgan Scannell 0-2; E O’Connell 0-2 (0-1 free), M McCarthy 0-1.

ADARE: J Alfred; O Collins, D Connolly, J Fitzgerald; J Toomey, S Doherty ©, P Maher; R Connolly, J Sweeney; S Costello, R Boruke, D Lyons; W Griffin, M Connolly, M Lyons.

Subs: R Gleeson for R Connolly (15, inj), S O’Connor for Griffin (55); A Canny for Collins (55), J English for Costello (57).

FR CASEY’S: S O’Connell; D Buckley, F Cotter, M McCarthy; R Browne, C Roche ©, S Kilbridge; A Enright, E Riordan; Morgan Scannell, D Quirke, D Daly; C Broderick, Martin Scannell, R O’Brien.

Subs: D Ward for C Broderick (HT), C Harnett for Kilbridge (42), E McEnery for Browne (42), E O’Connell for Martin Scannell (46), J Riordan for Quirke (57).

Referee: J Murphy (Ballylanders).

