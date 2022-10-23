Amy O'Connor stars as Seandún crowned senior camogie champions

Seandún 2-16 Sarsfields 1-17

Seandún made it back-to-back SE Systems Cork senior camogie championship titles at Castle Road today with a close-fought two-point win over Sarsfields.

Their superb victory, which came after a wonderfully competitive second-half, involved a class performance from Cork star Amy O’Connor - one of their most consistent forwards, who tallied 2-8 and was selected as ‘player-of-the-match’.

There was just a point separating these fine sides with a minute remaining, but the champions held on. Camogie, the ultimate winner though, in a thrilling finale.

In front of a big crowd, the reigning champions raced out of the blocks, shooting 1-4 to a point inside the first eight minutes - all scores from the St Vincent’s club player O’Connor, who was sensational in the opening half. Her seventh minute goal was set up by Casey Coleman.

Sarsfields found it difficult to break down the Seandún rearguard. Yet they stayed in touch, primarily due to the accuracy of Cliona Lynch and Ella Woods.

Having won the toss and played into the breeze, the Riverstown side hung in, and at the end of the 30 minutes, trailed by three.

Seandún, however, added to their tally in stoppage time through O’Connor and a third long-range free from Lauren Homan, and led at the turn, 1-10 to 0-8.

When Orlaith Mullins pointed straight from the resumption, you could sense Sarsfields were eager to add to their two titles. A riveting third quarter followed, Sarsfields upping the tempo considerably. They needed to be at their best because when O’Connor raced through for her second goal in the 35th minute, they trailed by seven points.

They hit 1-4 without reply. Orlaith Mullins’ goal from the tightest of angles - in direct reply to O’Connor’s - was followed by points from Cliona Lynch, Ella Woods, substitute Kate Fennessy and Orlaith Mullins to tie proceedings for the first time, midway through the second-half, 1-14 to 2-11.

Trevor Coleman’s side settled the nerves with the next three points, but back came Sarsfields through Cliona Lynch and substitute Chloe Casey to leave the bare minimum between the teams.

Sarsfields ‘keeper Molly Lynch pulled off a great save, while O’Connor saw an attempt at a third green flag fly across the face of the goal.

The excitement was palpable.

Seandún substitute Erin Curtin gave her side a boost, and with five minutes remaining they led 2-15 to 1-16.

The battles were ferocious.

Cliona Lynch, after a previous free fell short, converted a ’45 and the clock approaching the red.

Try as they might, Sarsfields couldn’t force a replay. Seandún finally breathing a sigh of relief when Lauren Homan had the last say in the 66th minute from play.

Great credit is due to Blackrock and Bishopstown players who lined out with their clubs on Saturday, and turned out again today for their division.

Unfortunately for Hayley Ryan, she was a late withdrawal for Seandún after she picked up a shoulder injury in Blackrock's drawn intermediate championship final against Aghabullogue.

Ironically, her cousin Lucy Allen, lost out for Sarsfields with a finger injury, which she sustained in training on Thursday night.

Scorers for Seandún: A O’Connor (2-8, 0-4 frees), L Homan (0-5, 0-4 frees), M Murphy, K Hickey and E Curtin (0-1 each).

Scorers for Sarsfields: C Lynch (0-5 frees, 0-1 45) and E Woods (0-3 frees) (0-6 each), O Mullins (1-2), H Herlihy, C Casey and K Hennessy (0-1 each).

SEANDÚN: A Lee (Na Piarsaigh); E Buckley (Na Piarsaigh), L McKeogh (Blackrock), C O’Keeffe (St Vincent’s); S K Brosnan (Brian Dillons, Capt), N O’Leary (Brian Dillons), M Scannell (Bishopstown); N Crean (St Vincent’s), K Hickey (Blackrock); L Homan (St Vincent’s), M Murphy (Blackrock), C Coleman (Na Piarsaigh); A O’Connor (St Vincent’s), R De Faoite (Blackrock), S Mills (Brian Dillons).

Subs: E Curtin (Blackrock) for L McKeogh (45 inj).

SARSFIELDS: M Lynch; E Casey, E Murphy, T Elliott; M Mullins, C Lynch, A McNamara; A Fitzgerald, M Sheehan; E Woods, C Mullins (Capt), K Sheehan; H Herlihy, O Mullins, S Desmond.

Subs: K Fennessy for S Desmond (37), C Casey for M Sheehan (51), M McCarthy for K Sheehan (54).

Referee: Gerard Ahern (Cloughduv).