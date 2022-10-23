Galway SFC: Defending champions out as Moycullen reach final

Moycullen 3-9 Mountbellew/Moylough 0-9

Moycullen, who won their first Galway SFC title in 2020, advanced to only their third ever final when they ousted defending champions Mountbellew/Moylough at Pearse Stadium.

Don Connellan’s charges were on top for most of this encounter and will fancy their chances of winning their second title in three years when they take on Salthill/Knocknacarra in next Sunday’s final.

It’s a glorious period for the Moycullen club, who appeared in their first final back in 1977, but with six players in Padraic Joyce’s Galway squad this summer in a team skippered by Sean Kelly, they will be keen to add a second crown to reflect this strong time for the club.

Both sides were defensive from the outset and it was the eighth minute before Eoin Finnerty landed the first score of the game as he got the champions off the mark.

Moycullen responded with two good efforts from Paul Kelly and one from Dessie Conneely to lead by 0-3 to 0-1 after 13 minutes.

Patrick Kelly and Barry McHugh hit back with points for Mountbellew/Moylough before Gerard Davoran and Michéal Reilly responded for Moycullen.

James Foley and Paul Kelly exchanged points before Moycullen struck a huge blow when Mountbellew/Moylough goalkeeper Damian Boyle tried to chip the ball up after going out of goal to collect a ball in the right corner and Moycullen pounced for Neil Mulcahy to cross the ball and Reilly fisted to the net to leave the 2020 champions ahead by 1-6 to 0-4 at the break.

Val Daly’s side hit back after the restart and two points from Finnerty and one from McHugh cut the gap to two.

Reilly and Peter Cooke responded for Moycullen and then Galway captain Sean Kelly blasted to the net after exchanging passes with his brother Paul to push Moycullen 2-8 to 0-7 in front after 47 minutes.

There was no way back for the champions after that as Moycullen held out to set up a final meeting with Salthill with Neil Walsh getting their third goal in the dying moments after being set up by Paul Kelly.

Scorers for Moycullen: M Reilly 1-2, N Walsh 1-0, S Kelly 1-0, P Kelly 0-3, P Cooke 0-2 (0-1f), D Conneely 0-1, G Davoren 0-1.

Scorers for Mountbellew/Moylough: E Finnerty 0-3, (0-1m), B McHugh 0-2 (0-1m), J Daly 0-1f, J Foley 0-1, P Donnellan 0-1, P Kelly 0-1f.

Moycullen: S Friel; N Mulcahy, C Corcoran, D Wynne; C Dein, E Kelly, M Moughan; P Cooke, P Kelly; G Davoren, S Kelly, T Cleary; M Reilly, O Gallagher, D Conneely.

Subs: A Claffey for Dein (35), N Walsh for Davoren (52), C Bohan for S Kelly (62), E Kenny for Reilly (63), D Cox for Gallagher (63).

Mountbellew/Moylough: D Boyle; C Murray, J Foley, S Miland; B Mannion, J Daly, C Ryan; L Donnellan, M Barrett; G Sweeney, P Kelly, C Mannion; P Donnellan, B McHugh, E Finnerty.

Subs: M Mannion for Sweeney (half-time), G Donoghue for Ryan (half-time), K Kelly for Mannion (45), S Boyle for Miland (49).

Referee: Austin O’Connell (Caherlistrane).