Late flourish sees hard-working Portarlington through

Leinster SFC: Portarlington (Laois) 1-11 Castletown (Wexford) 0-10

WITH extra time looming, Portarlington turned in a sparkling finish producing a 1-1 in the closing minutes of additional time to snatch a four-point win over Castletown in an exciting Leinster Club SFC game played at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

After Portarlington keeper Scott Osbourne had pointed his side in front, 0-10 to 0-9, it looked as if the Laois champions would survive a torrid test, but Castletown had other ideas, as a Robbie Brooks 35-metre free off the sideline three minutes into additional time brought the sides level.

But a hard working Portarlington still managed to build an attack of their own straight from the kickout, leaving wing-forward Rioghan Murphy to kick over a superb lead point.

Castletown, seven days on from their county final victory, pushed forward in the final minute of the five minutes additional time but lost possession in midfield with wing-back Paddy O'Sullivan gathering possession to race through the defence out of midfield to crash a low shot past Darragh Brooks for the only goal of the game.

The sides were level 0-4 each at the end of a cagey opening quarter, but three unanswered points through Brendan Halpin, Liam Coleman and Donnacha Holmes left Castletown leading 0-7 to 0-4 at the interval.

Portarlington restarted with points from David Murphy, Colm Murphy, free, and Scott Osbourne 45 to level. But Castletown responded with two Robbie Brooks points, one free, to lead 0-9 to 0-7, after 44 minutes.

Both sides finished with 14 players as Fergal Kelly brandished red cards to Joe Ahern (Castletown) and Jake Foster (Portarlington) just on the final whistle following a melee.

Scorers for Portarlington: P O'Sullivan 1-0, C Murphy 0-6, 0-5 frees, S Osbourne 0-2, '45w, A Ryan, R Murphy, D Murphy 0-1 each.

Scorers for Castletown: R Brooks 0-3, 0-2 frees, D Brooks (f), C Kennedy, L Coleman, C Carty (f), J Higgins, B Halpin, D Holmes 0-1 each.

CASTLETOWN: D Brooks; R Cody, D Gardiner, J Ahern; J Gardiner, C Kennedy, F Roche; R Heffernan, L Coleman; C Carty, R Brooks, J Higgins; B Halpin, J O'Shaughnessy, D Holmes. Subs: K Pierce for O'Shaughnessy (49), G McNulty for Halpin (59).

PORTARLINGTON: S Osbourne; C Bennett, D Bennett, A Mohan; S Mulpeter, R Pigott, P O'Sullivan; J Moore, S Byrne;A Ryan, D Murphy, R Murphy; J Foster, C Murphy, R Coffey. Subs; D Galvin for Coffey (47), D Slevin for Mulpeter (48), E McCann for D Murphy (55), J Fitzpatrick for Ryann (55).

Referee: F Kelly (Longford).