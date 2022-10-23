Limerick SFC: Newcastle West march into final to continue pursuit of back-to-back titles 

Monaleen 0-10 Newcastle West 1-10

Newcastle West moved one step closer to retaining their Limerick SFC title for the first time as they saw off Monaleen in the semi-final in Askeaton.

A late Diarmuid Kelly goal proved the decisive score as the intercounty player was sprung from the bench to provide the dagger to Monaleen.

Newcastle West will play the winner of Fr Caseys and Adare in the final on November 6.

In a repeat of last year’s semi-final, where Newcastle were 0-11 to 0-10 winners, neither team was able to grab a foothold in a nip and tuck first period.

Thomas Quilligan opened the scoring with a well executed free from the sideline but it could have been a lot better for the Magpies after they intercepted Donal O’Sullivan’s resultant kick out. They couldn’t make the most of the chance and Monaleen replied in kind with a pair of scores to take the lead.

Eoin Hurley leveled proceedings for the second time with the first of his five scores. Padraig Quinn and Peter Cusack had Monaleen two to the good after 18 minutes but Hurley and Mike McMahon brought the teams level five minutes later.

'Keeper O’Sullivan rounded out the first half scoring with a 45’ on the stroke of half time with Monaleen leading 0-5 to 0-4.

Ger Collins kicked off the second half scoring with his second free two minutes after the restart.

The champions responded with four on the trot in a six minute spell to take control of the contest. Hurley grabbed the first followed by Mike McMahon, although it could have been a goal with the full forward opting for the point to draw the teams level.

Hurley pushed Newcastle West ahead before Iain Corbett opened his account with a fine effort but Brian Donovan narrowed the margin from the next attack and Collins made it 0-8 apiece with 52 on the clock.

NCW corner back Brian O’Sullivan got the lead score five minutes later before Kelly struck for the all important goal on the hour mark, finishing after neat interplay from Cian Sheehan, Bryan Nix and Hurley.

Collins reduced the margin to a goal in the third minute of injury time but they couldn’t breach the Newcastle West rearguard as they booked their return to the county final.

Newcastle West: M Quilligan; M O’Keeffe, D O’Doherty, B O’Sullivan 0-1; R O’Connor, C Sheehan, J Kelly (S Brosnan 60’); E Rigter, I Corbett 0-1; T Donovan (S Stack 40’), T Quilligan 0-1f (S Hurley 52’), S Murphy (D Kelly ‘38 1-0); B Nix, M McMahon 0-2, E Hurley 0-5 (3f).

Monaleen: D O’Sullivan 0-1 (45’); P Cusack 0-1, L Murphy, E O’Shea; P Quinn 0-1 (C McCarthy 61’), D Kennedy, D Golden O’Mahony (P Clarke 47’); L Lyons, C Marlow 0-1 (D Murray 40’); S Cusack, B Donovan 0-2, D O’Dalaigh; M O’Dwyer, N Loughran (J Canny 51’), G Collins 0-5f.

Referee: Mike Sexton (Bruree)