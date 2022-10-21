'We’re human and we have families' - refs not seen as part of Association 

This year’s All-Ireland senior football final referee Seán Hurson believes match officials have become dehumanised by team supporters.

As the GAA this weekend organises “Respect the Referee” events at senior county finals, the Tyrone man feels they are looked on differently to others contributing to games.

Hurson says of this weekend: “I think it’s a case of trying to establish what the role of the referee is within the association but also at grassroots level so we can turn around and be a valued member and contribute to what is a fantastic sport but also that we are part of it and we are volunteers.

“We’re human and we have families. People forget that and see the man in the black jersey as someone who has nothing to do with the association. So, it’s about ‘we all belong’ and that’s what our perspective is. We want everyone to reset and evaluate what the role of the referee is within the association.

“I would feel that the supporters are there to support their team and if a decision goes against their team, the referee is sometimes held responsible. They may not know the rules and that lack of education among supporters, players and coaches is probably a problem that goes to the heart of some of the abuse our referees are getting at the minute.”

Hurson senses the young referees’ frailties are being preyed on by coaches.

“I think when you’re starting out refereeing, everybody’s trying to find a weakness and they’re trying to gain a benefit to their team so coaches and players are focusing on what they can get away with.

“The culture is there: how can we get better at beating the opposition? Sometimes they reflect on weaknesses or perceived weaknesses of the referee and unfortunately that’s what’s happening with our coaches.

“They’re focusing on the referee’s performance rather than on their own players and I would see from reading articles that lack of knowledge of the rules is there, which is why coaches don’t always understand why decisions are made. It’s ‘win at all costs’ regardless of who they abuse at times or insult or whatever.”

The Galbally Pearses man says verbal abuse aimed at him or his team occurs as common as every second or third game but often the perpetrators can’t look at him afterwards.

“I meet people on the street and they would have to drop their head because they have said something to you in a game and are embarrassed.”

He also spoke of the problems fledgling referees have at club level such as having to work with partisan sideline officials.

“When you rock up to a Division 3 club game, you’re on your own in a lot of cases, especially at juvenile level.

“A simple line ball that goes out and you have a linesman from the home club who decides to go one way and we as referees adjudicate it to go the other way and already there’s confrontation and the abuse may start and it may antagonise some of the opposing players and that’s where it starts.”