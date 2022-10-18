Time away gave Colin Fennelly the hunger for Shamrocks landmark

Ballyhale Shamrocks were force-fed a spoonful of their own medicine in last March’s All-Ireland final but that doesn’t mean it was any easier to swallow, says Colin Fennelly.

That last-gasp defeat to Ballygunner courtesy of Harry Ruddle’s goal was a sickener, which prompted Fennelly to contemplate his future and wonder if he had the stomach to go at it again. However, the carrot of the five-in-a-row in Kilkenny dangled and he had to grab it.

“My hunger was gone, I was completely deflated,” he concedes. “The biggest thing for me was getting away from the hurling. Well, not really away from the hurling because I hurled in America, but to get away from that whole thing of being with the club and going through the league again and the Byrne Cup and all that craic.

“We were away in America enjoying ourselves and there was a separation from the whole thing, and I came back incredibly hungry. I couldn’t wait to come back, there was no way I was going away and not coming back and going for five in a row.

“Joey Holden is the same – Joey wasn’t supposed to come back and I think it just ate him up inside, and he said there’s no way he was leaving the five in a row go. And he has been vital for us there at full-back, solid as a rock every single game and we needed everyone and everyone showed up and it was absolutely amazing."

Fennelly was due to go travelling but Sunday’s victory over James Stephens has him wondering about being part of a three-in-a-row Leinster senior winning side. No club has achieved the feat, Birr coming the closest in 2003 when they lost in the final.

“I was supposed to go away but you couldn’t talk about not going away because you are in the middle of the championship,” says Fennelly, 33. “At this stage I’ll just talk to the management team but you would be incredibly hungry. It’s a chance to go for another Leinster final, you are there and you don’t want to let it go.

“It was a massive thing being over in America and just getting that separation and being away. I really enjoyed it over there and to come back to lads fit and ready; the hunger they have is amazing.”

The landmark comes in the 50th year of the club, but honouring on Sunday the memories of those club members who passed away in 2022 was more poignant for this group.

“There were serious emotions there near the end of the match, between where we were I suppose and being a man down, the rain and then just the few tragedies during the year. It was just really emotional,” acknowledged Fennelly.

“To do the five-in-a-row for the club in the 50th year was just really amazing, Patrick Holden (Joey’s father) passed away there only two weeks ago and it’s the first one he’s ever missed, same with Bobby Aylward.

“Paul Shefflin had done it all, and the thoughts of any of them not being here, it’s unbelievable. But to do it for them means everything to us.”