The RTÉ presenter says he wants to enjoy live games again. 
Des Cahill to leave The Sunday Game after 15 years as host

SIGNING OFF: Des Cahill will now take up the hot seat on both Saturday Sport and Sunday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Mon, 17 Oct, 2022 - 11:25
Adrian Russell

Des Cahill is to step away from The Sunday Game after 15 seasons at the helm of RTÉ's flagship Sunday night GAA programme, he's announced.

"The reason I want a change is very straightforward - I want to go to live games again!" Cahill said.

"It's been a privilege to host The Sunday Game for the past 15 seasons, but I miss the sense of fun and anticipation as you make your way to a match, the feeling of tension and excitement, the roar of the crowd.

"I can't wait to experience that again when I'm fronting Saturday Sport and Sunday Sport live from some of the most iconic venues in the country".

He continued: "I'm hugely grateful and in debt to the fantastic team on The Sunday Game, who work so hard to bring the programme to air every week throughout the Championship.

"I've no doubt that their passion and commitment to deliver for the audience will continue in the seasons ahead with a new presenter in the hot seat."

RTÉ say a new presenter of Sunday night show will be announced in 2023 while Joanne Cantwell will continue to anchor live programme. 

