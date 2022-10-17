Ger Cunningham savours a Barrs win that means 'everything'

The good and the great of St Finbarr’s illustrious past were gathered around the tunnel to soak in their glorious present in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday afternoon.

Dónal O’Grady was amongst those who stood on the steps above, watching as Ger Cunningham held Paul O’Keeffe, their football manager, in a long embrace that said much of what the achievement meant to the gallant old Blues. Cunningham was able to encapsulate what it meant to end their twenty-nine year famine in just one word, everything.

“It means everything. We’ve had some tough times over the years. To manage a team with massive, massive support from a great background team and to have two sons and a nephew and cousins involved in the team; it does make it extra special. But it’s a group. It’s our club, our family, it is extra special.”

Conditions on Leeside were apocalyptic, but Cunningham made sure the Barrs were only focussed on what they could control.

“The conditions were obviously the same for both teams. They were very difficult and it was probably the only pitch in the country that could have taken a match of that stature with the pitch that good, because it was horrendous. But we were not focussing on the conditions. We were focussing on stuff that we could control ourselves. We’ve trained in conditions like that during the year outside in Neenan Park.

“We were hoping that our skill-level would come to the fore. There was nothing in it, a puck of the ball coming up to half-time. I think we got the break after half time, got the goal and we settled down into defending that lead for a bit, holding our shape and then we got the other goal. It was a fantastic performance, the lads showed great character. Not an easy day to play but it’s great to have that monkey off our back after twenty-nine years.

“We’ve been away for this scene for a long time and it’s fantastic to see both the young kids, a new generation of Barrs supporters, and the older lads, some players who I’d have played with myself, absolutely roaring crying as it means so much to them. We’re delighted for the young fellas who have come through, but some of the older fellas too who have been fantastic for our club over the years. For them to go out and perform on the big day was brilliant.”

The Togher side played the hurling in the first-half, but a Mark O’Keeffe goal meant that they only led by a point at the break. But his young team, whose touch was immaculate despite the torrential rain, took the blow on the chin.

“I think it was like a four-point goal really because we felt like we should have had a free up at the other end and they went down the field and got a goal. Then they intercepted a puckout that we were working on and they put the ball over the bar.

"I felt that we never panicked, I think all of the way through we played a lot of the hurling. We had more scored on the board than they had, even though we were playing with the wind but I think we’ve got young legs and we were trying to get them to play with their heads, to use the space that was going to be there in the second half and to take them on. We got the early goal then and then got the second one and grinded it out after that.”

Cunningham’s son, Ben, took the man of the match award but a proud Ger was still more focussed on the group.

“Fair play, to him, he was fantastic. He had a great game, as did many others. Normally somebody gets recognition for it but I thought it was a magnificent team performance.”