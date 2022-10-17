Mighty Murphy breaks Dingle hearts

Kerry SFC semi-final

Dingle 1-8 East Kerry 1-9

IF the true stamp of winners is the ability to eke out success in the face of unforgiving circumstances, then favourites East Kerry are perfectly dialled in for Kerry’s SFC final in a fortnight against Mid Kerry.

They got out of jail Sunday with fourteen men, prevailing against a strategically near-perfect Dingle effort in the sort of godawful conditions at Austin Stack Park that turn pre-game hype into humdrum.

A point down heading into injury time, East Kerry had lost combative midfielder Ronan Buckley to a second yellow card in the 44th minute and were toiling in the most unusual of circumstances – David Clifford reduced to a supporting role.

Dingle’s AFL-winning powerhouse Mark O’Connor was keeping the wunderkind on a tight leash but of greater concern to East Kerry was the inability to create the openings that would unlock the talents of Clifford and his supporting cast.

Ultimately, East Kerry resorted to bombs from distance to quarry themselves out of a deep hole – Dingle were leading courtesy of a Tom O’Sullivan fisted point as the clock ticked into injury time (1-8 to 1-7) before substitute Paul O’Shea landed the equaliser from 40 metres and Kerry’s Paul Murphy bettered it by at least ten metres to snatch an unlikely winner with virtually the game’s last kick.

Afterwards, the East Kerry manager Jerry O’Sullivan – still fuming over an ill-judged Irish Examiner recent headline that gave him ‘the easiest job in football – conceded that Dingle were unlucky.

“We got over the line, and the manner of it meant that of all the games I’ve been involved in with East Kerry, that was one of the nicest ones to win. We dug it out and we never really got on top of Dingle. We were always chasing the game,” he conceded.

East Kerry led after nine minutes, 0-3 to 0-2 lead via Paudie Clifford, but were never ahead thereafter until the dramatic finale. Between times, they struggled to find momentum and space as Dingle played smart counter-attacking football with admirable poise. It helps when Paul Geaney is the spear at the tip of that attack, even though Dingle were hampered by the loss of his cousin Mikey to injury early in the second period.

O’Sullivan’s suggestion that Dingle would be “gutted” to lose was well-founded as their manager Padraig Corcoran reflected on their gut-wrenching defeat.

“It’s hard to take, our lads emptied the tank, not too many people expected us to win. We held the ball well late on, but East Kerry had to go after it and put a squeeze on us. Maybe that forced those couple of late turnovers, I don’t know. We couldn’t do a lot more.” At the break it was 0-5 to 0-3 for the west Kerry men, a modest declaration after first use of the elements. Their keeper, Gavin Curran made an important double save on 17 minutes, parrying Dara Roche’s stinger before deflecting the second effort from Darragh Lyne. Dingle, conservative to that point, equalised via a close-in Tom O’Sullivan free, in the 20th minute to make it 0-3 apiece, and then enjoyed their best ten minutes of the half.

Their sharpness in the tackle and hunger for work was well illustrated by the turnover from a loose East Kerry pass that went through the hands before Paul Geaney pointed with aplomb.

Seven minutes before the interval, a pivotal moment. A sweetly directed arrow from midfield from Mark O’Connor was cleverly deflected into the direction of the inrushing Dylan Geaney by Paul Geaney. A goal looked most likely but his shot from 12 years brushed over the crossbar, to edge Dingle 0-5 to 0-3 ahead. The gap was two points after a wind-assisted first period but it should have been four at least. In such tight scenarios, it was a key moment.

The events of the 38th minute certainly lit a fire underneath the favourites, who had claimed a brace of early second half points from Cian Gammell and Ronan Buckley to level. Paul Murphy had his pocket picked close to his own goal by Dingle’s George Durrant, and though Paul Geaney dallied a moment, the overlapping run from Dylan Geaney made no mistake this time, finishing sweetly from a tight angle.

Now was the moment to consolidate, to take the sting out of East Kerry. Instead, a stray pass, ironically from the hand of Paul Geaney set David Clifford haring towards the red zone. He dished to James O’Donoghue and a brief episode of pinball ensured – with keeper Curran again a defiant obstacle - before the ball popped up for Paudie Clifford to palm the equalising goal sixty seconds after Geaney’s.

If Dingle were deflated they didn’t show it, and they had the tonic of seeing East Kerry’s Buckley shown a red after 44 minutes to provide second wind. Barry Dan O’Sullivan – increasingly influential in the final quarter – surged through for the lead score before Paudie Clifford urged one over from distance.

Tom O’Sullivan, now released from his earlier Clifford assignment – played a one-two in space to reclaim the lead as East Kerry eventually turned to their bench.

“I have to compliment our guys for working extremely hard with fourteen men. I asked Paul (Murphy) was he going for a point, and he said he was. I believe him.”

Scorers for Dingle: P Geaney (0-4, one mark), D Geaney (1-1), T. O’Sullivan (0-2), B O’Sullivan (0-1).

Scorers for East Kerry: P Clifford (1-2), P. Murphy (0-2), D Clifford (free), R Buckley, R Murphy, C Gammell, P. O’Shea (0-1 each) DINGLE: G Curran; C Flannery, C O’Sullivan, T. O’Sullivan; N Geaney, M O’Connor, P O’Connor; B O’Sullivan, B O’Connor; G Durrant, M Geaney, R McCarthy; D Geaney, P Geaney, M Flaherty.

Subs: Tom L O’Sullivan for M Geaney (35), M F Flannery for C O’Sullivan (50).

EAST KERRY: S Ryan (Rathmore); P Warren (Gneeveguilla), J Sherwood (Firies), C O’Donoghue (Glenflesk); J Lyne (Legion), P Murphy (Rathmore), D O’Brien (Glenflesk); D Lyne (Legion), R Buckley (Listry); R Murphy (Listry), P Clifford (Fossa), C Gammell (Legion); D Clifford (Fossa), D Roche ((Glenflesk), J O’Donoghue (Legion).

Subs: P. O’Shea (Kilcummin) for Roche (54), D O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan) for J Lyne (57), P D’Arcy (Kilcummin) for J O’Donoghue (59).

Referee: P Hayes (Kerins O’Rahilly’s).