Favourites East Kerry just do  enough to  progress to Kerry SFC final
Paul Murphy exocet foils Dingle's best laid plans

Pádraig ó Conchúir Dingle and Paudie Clifford ( Black ) East in action at the Kerry County Senior Football Championship semi-final match played at Austin Stack Park in Tralee, Kerry.

Sun, 16 Oct, 2022 - 16:09
Tony Leen

Kerry SFC semi-final: Dingle 1-8 East Kerry 1-9 

THE facile narrative will say that favourites East Kerry got out of jail with an injury time point from another time zone to pinch a Kerry county final place from Dingle.

In this instance it has the added appeal of being true.

Credit to them for hanging in there with 14 men after suffering the 44th-minute dismissal of midfielder Ronan Buckley when they trailed by a point. They had the use of the foul elements down the stretch, but looked second best for a lot of the piece as a well-hatched Dingle plan played out with the script.

In the end, a gutsy point from distance in the 61st minute levelled it up at 1-8 each and from something approaching 63 metres, Paul Murphy sent the winner on the wind and over the bar, breaking Dingle hearts.

East Kerry took a 0-3 to 0-2 lead via Paudie Clifford but never led again until the Kerry defender’s timely exocet in the 64th minute. Between times, the struggled to find momentum and space as Dingle – aided by the conditions it should be said – put the clampers on David Clifford and co.

At the break it was 0-5 to 0-3 for the west Kerry men but this eagerly awaited semi-final never quite ignited. Paul Geaney looked mobile and sharp up top for Dingle, but East Kerry only flashed impressively into the script once or twice.

Hence there were quite a few uncertainties stirred into the half-time cuppa. Jerry O’Sullivan’s divisional side only trailed 0-5 to 0-3 having faced a strong gust, but there was a worrying dearth of invention washed into their predicament.

Dingle were well set up without the ball. Tom O’Sullivan handed the David Clifford watch to his full-back Conor O’Sullivan when he was offensively disposed and double-teamed the danger man when East Kerry threatened.

That wasn’t often. The conditions were a handicap for sure, but the divisional side did a lot of huffing and puffing as they moved the ball east and west. Clifford had the cut of a man keeping the Sunday best in his arse pocket for the second half, when he’d have the elements to work in his favour. As events transpired, Dingle had a plan for that too.

The Dingle keeper, Gavin Curran, made an important double save on 17 minutes, parrying Dara Roche’s stinger before deflecting the second effort from Darragh Lyne. Dingle, conservative to that point, equalised via a close-in Tom O’Sullivan free, in the 20th minute to make it 0-3 apiece, and then enjoyed their best ten minutes of the half.

They looked hungry for work, evidenced by the turnover from a loose Darragh Lyne pass that went through the hands before Paul Geaney pointed with aplomb. Seven minutes before the interval, a pivotal moment. A sweetly directed arrow from midfield from Mark O’Connor was cleverly deflected into the direction of the inrushing Dylan Geaney by Paul Geaney. A goal looked most likely but his shot from 12 years brushed over the crossbar, to edge Dingle 0-5 to 0-3 ahead. The gap was two points after a wind-assisted first period but it should have been four at least. Dingle had six wides to boot.

All of which might explain the mixed sentiments in East Kerry’s half time analysis. The scoreboard was hardly irretrievable but the performance was disjointed to be kind to it.

The events of the 38th minute certainly lit a fire underneath the favourites. Paul Murphy had his pocket picked close to his own goal by George Durrant, and though Paul Geaney dallied a moment, the overlapping run from Dylan Geaney created the angle for a sweet finish.

East Kerry’s immediate retort was, ironically, facilitated by the same Paul Geaney, guilty of a stray pass that set David Clifford in on goal. James O’Donoghue and Ruairi Murphy both had goal efforts thwarted again by the defiant Curran before the ball popped up for Paudie Clifford to palm the equalising goal in the 39th minute.

Thereafter it was point for point, Tom O’Sullivan sallied forward and scored off a one-two, but sub O’Shea equalised and Murphy denied Dingle at the death.

Scorers for Dingle: P Geaney (0-4, one mark), D Geaney (1-1), T. O’Sullivan (0-2), B O’Sullivan (0-1).

Scorers for East Kerry: P Clifford (1-2), P. Murphy (0-2), D Clifford (free), , R Buckley, R Murphy, C Gammell, P. O’Shea (0-1 each) 

DINGLE: G Curran; C Flannery, C O’Sullivan, T. O’Sullivan; N Geaney, M O’Connor, P O’Connor; B O’Sullivan, B O’Connor; G Durrant, M Geaney, R McCarthy; D Geaney, P Geaney, M Flaherty.

Subs: Tom L O’Sullivan for M Geaney (35), M F Flannery for C O’Sullivan (50)

EAST KERRY: S Ryan (Rathmore); P Warren (Gneeveguilla), J Sherwood (Firies), C O’Donoghue (Glenflesk); J Lyne (Legion), P Murphy (Rathmore), D O’Brien (Glenflesk); D Lyne (Legion), R Buckley (Listry); R Murphy (Listry), P Clifford (Fossa), C Gammell (Legion); D Clifford (Fossa), D Roche ((Glenflesk), J O’Donoghue (Legion).

Subs: P. O’Shea (Kilcummin) for Roche (54), D O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan) for J Lyne (57), P D’Arcy (Kilcummin) for J O’Donoghue (59), Referee: P Hayes (Kerins O’Rahilly’s).

