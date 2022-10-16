Ballyhale Shamrocks seal fifth consecutive Kilkenny county title 

BALLYHALE SHAMROCKS 1-21 JAMES STEPHENS 2-11

Ballyhale Shamrocks have marked their 50th year in existence with a fifth consecutive Kilkenny senior hurling title.

Having lost Paddy Mullen to a red card for a wild pull in the fifth minute of the second half, it wasn’t a typical Shamrocks’ victory. But their resilience was so familiar as they outscored James Stephens 1-10 to 1-5 for the remainder of the game. Across the 60-plus minutes, 10 of their players scored from play.

In a trying year for the club off the field when they lost loved ones, this win, their 20th in total, will give cause for cheer. TJ Reid was typically brilliant in steering the club after the Mullen setback. Shamrocks were five points up in the 53rd minute when Joe Cuddihy finished a fine move involving Colin Fennelly, Niall Shortall and Eoin Cody.

Shamrock’s last line was breached for a second time in the 59th minute when Conor Browne fired home and Ross Whelan was close to another only to hit the post but there was to be no comeback in front of the 5,014 UPMC Nowlan Park crowd.

Stephenses, or at least their support, knew their conversion rate had to be hot but six first-half wides and two shots dropped short prompted plenty of groans among The Village numbers.

They were full of voice in the 21st minute when Eoin Guilfoyle, who had earlier been denied a goal by Joey Holden, broke through to finish low past Dean Mason. The score pushed James Stephens into a three-point lead but Shamrocks responded with the next five points.

A Niall Brassil free finished out the half and brought the challengers to within three points, 1-5 to 0-11, but having been level on four occasions prior to scoring the goal it would have felt like a disappointment.

Shamrocks were underwhelming in the opening period but had a couple of goal opportunities themselves: Eoin Kenneally blazed wide in the 16th minute and an Adrian Mullen strike was deflected out for a 65.

Scorers for Ballyhale Shamrocks: T.J. Reid (0-6, 3 frees, 1 65); J. Cuddihy (1-2); C. Fennelly, E. Cody (0-3 each); D. Corcoran (0-2); R. Corcoran, A. Mullen, R. Reid, E. Shefflin, N. Shortall (0-1 each).

Scorers for James Stephens: N. Brassil (0-5, 3 frees); C. Browne (1-1); E. Guilfoyle (1-0); T. O’Dwyer (0-2): W. Spencer, A. Parsons, C. Kenny (0-1 each).

BALLYHALE SHAMROCKS: D. Mason; B. Butler, J. Holden, D. Mullen; E. Shefflin, R. Reid, D. Corcoran; R. Corcoran (c), P. Mullen; A. Mullen, T.J. Reid, E. Kenneally; E. Cody, C. Fennelly, J. Cuddihy.

Subs for Ballyhale Shamrocks: N. Shortall for E. Kenneally (47); K. Corcoran for J. Cuddihy (60+2).

Sent off: P. Mullen (straight, 35).

JAMES STEPHENS: G. Costigan; L. Murphy, D. Cody (c), S. Donoghue; N. Delaney, C. Kenny, N. Mullins; W. Spencer, C. Browne; A. Parsons, N. Brassil, M. Ruth; T. O’Dwyer, E. Guilfoyle, L. Scanlon.

Subs for James Stephens: R. Whelan for M. Ruth (49); D. Hennessy for A. Parsons (55); E. Butler for L. Scanlon (58).

Referee: C. Everard (Graigue-Ballycallan).