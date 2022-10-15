Kilkenny to face Westmeath in Leinster SHC opener

Kilkenny will open the defence of their Leinster SHC title against Westmeath, after the Leinster Council confirmed the order of next year's round-robin fixtures.
Galway and Wexford meet in the clash of the opening round, while Antrim will face Dublin.
There could be an exciting final weekend of action in store, with Wexford and Kilkenny clashing and Dublin facing Galway.
Round 1: Antrim v Dublin, Galway v Wexford, Kilkenny v Westmeath.
Round 2: Wexford v Antrim, Kilkenny v Galway, Dublin v Westmeath.
Round 3: Antrim v Kilkenny, Dublin v Wexford, Westmeath v Galway.
Round 4: Kilkenny v Dublin, Galway v Antrim, Wexford v Westmeath.
Round 5: Wexford v Kilkenny, Dublin v Galway, Westmeath v Antrim.