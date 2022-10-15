Penalty shootout drama sees Midleton claim Cork U19 crown

Cork U19 Premier 1 HC:

Midleton 1-12 Valley Rovers 2-9 AET (Midleton win 2-1 penalties)

In the most dramatic of circumstances, Midleton won the Cork U19 Premier 1 HC final at Ballygarvan on Saturday on penalties. A pity though, a game of such importance and so full of endeavour had to be decided like this.

It was David Cremin and ‘keeper Brion Saunderson who dispatched the winning penalties for Midleton, while Eoin Guinane netted for Valley Rovers in a competition where both goalkeepers proved to be hard to beat in extremely tough conditions.

Full credit to Midleton though, despite losing two influential players - captain Ciarmhaic Smith and Rory Hartnett to injury - in the opening quarter, they remained defiant.

NEWS 15/10/2022 Pictured at the Premier 1 U19 hurling final at Ballygarvan was Tadgh O'Leary Hayes and David Cremin for Midleton tackling Cathal Brady for Valley Rovers. Picture Denis Boyle

Valleys had the strong wind in the first half, after which they led 1-2 to 0-3 - Evan Hennessy’s 17th-minute goal key - Seán Kiely the provider.

The east Cork side, who had Mikey Finn and David Cremin on their side - both helped CBC to Harty Cup victory on Wednesday - fought back to take the lead through Cremin, 0-7 to 1-3 at the three-quarter mark.

But it was substitute Jonathan Kenneally who equalised for Valley Rovers on 60 minutes to send the game to extra-time, 0-9 to 1-6.

As well, skipper Aaron White pulled off a great save from Cremin to keep his side in contention.

The tit-for-tat nature continued in extra-time, Finn struck his eighth point and two from Tadhg O’Leary Hayes put Midleton in the ascendancy.

A goal from substitute Dave Carthew in the 12th minute meant the sides remained deadlocked at half-time in extra-time, 0-12 to 2-6.

Jonathan Kenneally and O’Shea pointed to swing the tie in Valleys’ favour. But a Cremin goal amid a goalmouth scramble edged Midleton in front.

O’Shea then made sure the excitement would continue, 1-12 to 2-9.

In the final play, Saunderson crucially stopped the sliotar going over the bar to force the penalty shoot-out.

Scorers for Midleton: M Finn (0-8, 0-5 frees, 0-2 65s), D Cremin (1-1), T O’Leary Hayes (0-2), E Kelly (0-1).

Scorers for Valley Rovers: E O’Shea (0-5, 0-3 frees), E Hennessy (1-0), D Carthew (1-0), S McEntee and J Kenneally (0-2 each).

MIDLETON: B Saunderson; C Sunderland, A Faye, N Fitzgerald; L McGrath, C Smith (Capt), E McCarthy; M Finn, N Corcoran; T O’Leary Hayes, R Hartnett, D McCarthy; E Kelly, D Cremin, P McGann.

Subs: T Roche for R Hartnett (2 inj), A Moloney for N Fitzgerald (15-19 bs), A Moloney for C Smith (23 inj), C Beausang for P McGann (47), S O’Connor for E Kelly (ET 4).

VALLEY ROVERS: A White (Capt); J O’Driscoll, C O’Sullivan, T McGrath; C Brady, C Johnson, J O’Leary; J O’Sullivan, E Guinane; E O’Shea, R O’Donovan, E Hennessy; S Kiely, C McCarthy, S McEntee.

Subs: J Kenneally for E Hennessy (40), J Murphy for J O’Sullivan (47), D Carthew for T McGrath (6 ET).

Referee: Mark Maher (St Finbarr’s)