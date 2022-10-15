Wexford GAA bans mentor for maximum 96 weeks after probe into ref incident

The incident took place following the match between St Joseph's and Our Lady's Island
RED ALERT: East Kerry Board wil linvestigate reports of an alleged assault of amentor at an U15 game.

Sat, 15 Oct, 2022 - 13:14
Cian Locke

Wexford GAA has issued the maximum 96-week ban on the mentor involved in an alleged assault on a referee at a junior football match last month.

The incident took place following the match between St Joseph's and Our Lady's Island on September 25. St Joseph's lost 1-11 to 1-10, leaving them in a relegation play-off.

The referee involved was Michael Lannigan, one of the most experienced officials in the county. Wexford town gardaí were called to the venue to investigate the incident.

The St Joseph's club had already suspended indefinitely the mentor involved, pending investigation. Now following an investigation by Wexford Central Competitions Control Committee, Wexford GAA has banned Glen McManus for 96 weeks and also restricted him from attending games at St Joseph's home pitch.

The club has been fined €1,000.

McManus told the Wexford People: “It was a very tight game and emotions got the better of me. I was totally in the wrong. I understand that. I’m sorry it happened and I mean that. I’m raging with myself.” 

