After the famine comes the feast, Feale Rangers want to keep going

Feale Rangers have won more games in the past five weeks than the North Kerry division managed in the preceding eight years.

Their run of four consecutive wins has left them one hour from the Kerry county final. One hour from a first county final appearance in 15 years.

Final involvement, the same as their semi-final involvement this weekend, would run counter to the list of dreadful results from recent campaigns.

Last year, South Kerry whacked them 2-16 to 0-5. The year previous, they didn’t score from play as East Kerry embarrassed them 1-14 to 0-3 in their own Listowel backyard.

Come close of business on Saturday, there’s every chance it’ll be themselves and East Kerry in the county final.

Riddle me that.

Indeed, it was only 11 months ago when a review of North Kerry football - chaired by Feale Rangers’ 2007 county winning captain Éamonn Fitzmaurice - concluded that the “under-performance” of Feale Rangers and neighbours Shannon Rangers in the county championship was “directly linked to a vicious circle of lack of interest and inadequate preparation”.

One further paragraph from the review gave a revealing insight into the then ill-health of Feale Rangers, as well as their divisional neighbours.

“When they leave their clubs to prepare with a divisional side, the setup has to be a step up from club level. At the moment players feel the opposite is the case.”

From there to here is quite the recovery.

Conor O’Keeffe did his first year with Feale Rangers in 2021. He had played for the division at underage, but injuries and hurling commitments meant there were a few seasons where it simply wasn’t feasible.

Landing back into Listowel to begin work ahead of the 2022 campaign, the half-back sensed a different air about the place.

“There had been a lot of talk about joining Shannon Rangers and Feale Rangers, and things like that. You are aware of, I won’t call it negativity, but the talk around the place,” O’Keeffe began.

“But the minute we set foot in with Shane Kelly (trainer) and Billy Lee (selector) this year, you got the vibe that this was going to be taken very seriously. Probably a little more seriously than other years.

“The four weeks we put down leading into championship was probably the most we have done in the last couple of years. You feel you are really prepped going into the opening game. If you were to go out then, put in a bad performance, and lose, it would absolutely suck the life out of you.”

But they didn’t lose. They’ve forgotten how to lose.

First they picked off last year’s county semi-finalists St Brendan’s. That result was the division’s first championship win since May 2017.

Then they downed South Kerry. The same South Kerry who had 17 points to spare on them last October? Correct.

An unbeaten Group 4 run was rounded off with victory away to club championship finalists Templenoe.

Fast forward to last Saturday and they ushered county champions Austin Stacks out the exit door.

“For some of the players involved last year, your confidence is at a medium at the beginning of the campaign because you don’t know how it is going to go.”

That confidence is now cruising at altitude.

“It’s huge what a couple of wins can do for confidence and momentum. The vibe in the camp is unbelievable,” the Finuge half-back continued.

“It is nearly like walking into club training. Fellas are bouncing off each other. We train hard and we get the most out of each other. But there is also great craic and laughter. There is great camaraderie there now.”

Opponents Mid Kerry are more regular visitors to this weekend’s semi-final juncture. Peter O’Sullivan’s charges are chasing a second final appearance in three years.

But just because Feale Rangers weren’t supposed to get this far doesn’t mean they’re content with the journey stopping here.

“While it might look like bonus territory, we want to get to the final. Kerry football is of a ridiculously high standard. These opportunities don’t come around too often.”

Irrespective of Saturday’s result, there can be no going back to four-year winless runs. No more reviews. No more ill-health.

“North Kerry, a combination of Feale and Shannon Rangers, won this year’s county minor. There is plenty there to build on from the Feale Rangers side.

“It is about standing on your own two feet and pushing forward. We have proved we are able to do that.”