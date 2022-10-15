Kilmacud's careful approach routed in previous heartache

Go Ahead Dublin senior football championship final

Kilmacud Crokes v Na Fianna

Parnell Park, 4.30pm (Sunday)

Referee: Barry Tiernan

Live on TG4

Even without Paul Mannion, lost for three months to an ankle injury, there is an argument that Kilmacud Crokes possess the game's most talented forward.

David Clifford, admittedly, would probably win any popular vote on that but Walsh, a fellow nominee for Footballer of the Year, can't be far behind.

His positioning then so far from goal in the recent Dublin SFC semi-final defeat of Thomas Davis was curious.

The Galway man wore number 15 but, save for a few minutes towards the end of the game, operated almost exclusively in the middle third of the field.

Their new recruit played a patient game of keep ball, funnelling it back and forth and, on two occasions, splitting the posts with long range kicks. Aside from that he kicked six points from placed balls. And that was pretty much that.

You couldn't say he put a foot wrong but for a player of his vast skill set, it all looked a little cautious and prescribed.

The thing is, this is Kilmacud Crokes mark two. If the misery of the Leinster final defeat to Mullinalaghta four years ago was their ground zero, this is what they've rebuilt since. Not so much a cautious team as a precise one. Not quite conservative but certainly careful.

Take their group win over Templeogue Synge Street out of it, when they struck 3-25, and they've returned relatively meagre tallies of 1-13, 0-12, 0-14 and 0-12 in this year's championship.

If it wasn't for Jerome Johnston's extra-time stoppage time goal for Kilcoo last February, Crokes would have won that All-Ireland club final with just 13 points over 80-plus minutes.

"I suppose in 2018 we did play a different style of football," acknowledged Crokes captain Shane Cunningham. "The management prior to that was probably a different type of setup so when Robbie Brennan came in in 2018, there was very much an emphasis on gung-ho attack. It worked to an extent but I think if you go gung-ho attack all the time, you do leave yourself open to getting caught.

"I suppose with the experience of that (Mullinalaghta) we have maybe refined our style a small bit but I wouldn't think it's overly different. Our first option is still always to get the ball forward as quickly as you can but definitely there's an element that you have to control things and you have to have a defensive structure in place.

"I don't know if it's necessarily a reaction to the Mullinalaghta defeat, I think it's just we've learned a style of play over the years that we're comfortable with."

The way Cunningham sees it, the specific deployment of Walsh so deep against Thomas Davis was more a reaction to not having Mannion.

"When we had Paul fit and Paul was at 11, maybe Shane had a different type of role than the last day," said Cunningham. "The last day, his job was at 11, that might change this Sunday."

Cunningham himself was a useful point of attack at full-forward and must have been licking his lips initially at the thought of being fed by Walsh.

"I was only joking the other day that we had Mannion sticking the ball over from 60 yards and now we have Shane Walsh sticking the ball over from 60 yards - so I was running around inside not getting any ball!" smiled Cunningham.

"No, look, Shane Walsh kicking balls to you at the level he's at is definitely an advantage for an inside forward like myself. Hopefully he can be at his best on Sunday and pick me out a few times."

Ordinarily, you'd imagine a club like Crokes might be already talking about making up for the All-Ireland final defeat to Kilcoo. They even know that if they retain the Dublin title they'll play Naas in what would be a repeat of the 2021/2022 Leinster final.

But the sheer quality of the Na Fianna team they will face at Parnell Park is keeping them all honest and focused.

Seven of the Na Fianna starters from their semi-final win over Ballyboden - goalkeeper David O'Hanlon, Eoin Murchan, Adam Rafter, Jonny Cooper, Brian O'Leary, David Lacey and Aaron Byrne - played competitively for the Dublin seniors this year. James Doran missed the 'Boden game with an injury but also featured for Dublin in the O'Byrne Cup.

Cooper, Murchan and ex-Dublin forwards Conor McHugh and Paddy Quinn are Na Fianna's established names but it is principally a young side. O'Hanlon, Doran and O'Leary, along with full-back Eoin O'Dea and substitute Donal Ryan, all lined out for Dublin in the 2019 All-Ireland U-20 final against Cork.

"We played them in the quarter-final in Dublin last year, it was a game we only got out of by the skin of our teeth," said Cunningham of the two-point win. "They have some phenomenal players right throughout the pitch."