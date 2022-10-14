GAA may enforce referee respect with frees and penalties

The GAA is exploring the possibility of in-game punishments for the teams of mentors who verbally abuse referees.

GAA president Larry McCarthy, a keen follower of American sports, suggests Gaelic games could take a leaf out of basketball’s book and penalise the side of the manager or team official found to have mouthed at the match official.

Yesterday launching a “Respect the Referee” weekend on October 22 and 23, McCarthy intends on putting in place measures to help improve attitudes towards referees including heavier penalties for physical interference with them and copperfastening their decisions in the disciplinary process.

“There is another way of looking at it as well,” he said. “There could be an instantaneous response to this. Basketball have a very good way of doing things. The coach says something to a referee, all of a sudden the coach gets penalised, the team get penalised with free throws against them and they get lose possession of the ball.

“Is there something in there that we could do so that if you start verbally abusing a referee, he stops and gives you a warning? The next time it might be a 21-yard free or a penalty. Not only are you going to get a card for doing what you did, but the team is going to be punished as well. That's something we might look at in terms of implementing a rule and changing the overall culture.”

Rule changes aimed at increasing the punishments for serious infractions against match officials are expected at Annual Congress in February. But there are also likely to be proposals to ensure proposed punishments are upheld in the event they are challenged.

Following Armagh’s success in having two players’ bans overturned following a melee in their Division 1 game against Donegal in March, inter-county referees were instructed to tighten up their match reports and guidance will now be provided across the board.

McCarthy remarked: “David Coldrick said this to me yesterday, ‘Once I do my job and I report it I then have to leave it go to a certain extent and hand it over to the disciplinary process.’ That’s our responsibility then to make sure that’s strong enough to support the referee, but the referee’s report must be written well to be able to support that as well. There are incidents, not a lot, but some people get off on minute technicalities which drive all of us crazy.”

McCarthy feels the GAA disciplinary process at local level often mitigates poor behaviour. “To me, there’s a certain amount of ‘Ah well, he didn’t mean it.’ He will come in and apologise and at some level the punishment will be reduced. Whereas if you implement it, the message will get out fairly quickly that any verbal abuse of a young referee for instance is gonna cost you two years.”

Dublin hurling referee Thomas Gleeson, who joined the Liam MacCarthy Cup panel last year, spoke of being subjected to physical abuse early in his career at a juvenile game. “I was refereeing three years. It was an U11s game. In Dublin GAA there are skill points awarded so after a match I said a certain club won. The manager of the other team came up and said I was wrong. He followed me all the way out to the car and basically pushed me just before I got into my friend's car.

“That was three years into it. Since then, nothing has really happened. More verbal stuff than anything. Again, I had the right people around me, the right surroundings around me, to keep refereeing because it was something that I was really enjoying and I wanted to keep doing.

“I went back to my club co-ordinator and he went through protocols of what I had to do so I basically wrote a letter and I know for a fact that mentor it happened with got suspended for six months.”

On October 22 and 23, counties who are staging senior finals are encouraged to celebrate match officials. The GAA is also recommending referees in the counties be invited to the games.

The role of the referee will also be featured in the GAA’s next “Where We All Belong” marketing campaign.