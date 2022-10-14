I know how Mayo felt after Dubs' narrow defeat, says Michael Fitzsimons

Michael Fitzsimons has admitted he finally felt Mayo's pain after Dublin's dramatic All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Kerry.

Sean O'Shea's late converted free sealed a thrilling one-point victory for Kerry, bringing back memories of Dublin's one-point All-Ireland final defeats of Mayo in 2013, 2016 and 2017.

Speaking at the announcement of an extension to Amgen's sponsorship deal with his club Cuala, Fitzsimons said he didn't obsess about the Kingdom loss but did make the link with Mayo's plight.

"There's no point in ruminating over it for three months, you just think, 'If I ever get the chance to do it again, what will I do next time?'" said Fitzsimons. "And, like, you think of Mayo and all those games they've played against us, they have obviously beaten us twice since then and fair play to them. But back then it was so tough on them, those tiny moments that go against you.

"You don't actually think of that when you win a game, the result just completely papers over the cracks of those little things. It's 'Oh, I failed there' and 'that could have cost us'. As you get more experienced, you don't dwell on them but some might dwell on them for a while and you have in the past maybe."

Fitzsimons, one of just two Dublin players along with James McCarthy in a position to win nine All-Ireland medals, said he hasn't decided if he'll play on in 2023.

"Every season I'd wait until the club is finished and then chat to whoever and think about it, that's just the way," said the corner-back.