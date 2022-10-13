'Match officials ensure our games take place, and without them, there would be no games' - GAA to hold 'Respect the Referee' weekend

In the wake of referees being subjected to physical abuse in recent weeks, counties who organise senior finals on the days are being encouraged to celebrate match officials. The GAA are also recommending referees in the counties be invited to the games.
'Match officials ensure our games take place, and without them, there would be no games' - GAA to hold 'Respect the Referee' weekend

The GAA are organising a “Respect the Referee” weekend across October 22 and 23. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Thu, 13 Oct, 2022 - 12:03
John Fogarty

The GAA are organising a “Respect the Referee” weekend across October 22 and 23.

In the wake of referees being subjected to physical abuse in recent weeks, counties who organise senior finals on the days are being encouraged to celebrate match officials. The GAA are also recommending referees in the counties be invited to the games.

GAA president Larry McCarthy said: “Our Referee Respect Day is a part of our commitment to raising the profile of referees and more importantly an awareness among the rest of our membership about the level of respect that we expect when it comes to supporting mate officials.

"To be the embodiment of the GAA manifesto, Where We All Belong requires that no one is left out or left behind. The people who act as match officials ensure our games take place, and without them, there would be no games.

“These people are just as important to the GAA as every player, coach, committee member and volunteer. They are dedicated to Gaelic games, have a passion for their vocation and have families who are proud of the contribution they make. How we treat them says something about us and the only treatment we should tolerate is one of utmost respect."

A review of the punishments for serious infractions against match officials is in process as well as one into how they are processed.

An updated training course on discipline procedures for committees is to be rolled as well as extra training for match officials around reporting disciplinary action.

The role of the referee will also be featured in the GAA’s next “Where We All Belong” marketing campaign.

More in this section

Mark Kennefick steps down as Glen Rovers boss Mark Kennefick steps down as Glen Rovers boss
Cork v Tipperary - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Harty Cup: Nenagh and De La Salle play out thrilling draw, Our Lady's Templemore have too much for Youghal 
Midleton and Colman's share the spoils after dramatic finish Midleton and Colman's share the spoils after dramatic finish
<p>Dalo's Hurling Podcast</p>

Dalo's Hurling Show: Romantics will be out in force for this Little All-Ireland

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.249 s