'Match officials ensure our games take place, and without them, there would be no games' - GAA to hold 'Respect the Referee' weekend

The GAA are organising a “Respect the Referee” weekend across October 22 and 23.

In the wake of referees being subjected to physical abuse in recent weeks, counties who organise senior finals on the days are being encouraged to celebrate match officials. The GAA are also recommending referees in the counties be invited to the games.

GAA president Larry McCarthy said: “Our Referee Respect Day is a part of our commitment to raising the profile of referees and more importantly an awareness among the rest of our membership about the level of respect that we expect when it comes to supporting mate officials.

"To be the embodiment of the GAA manifesto, Where We All Belong requires that no one is left out or left behind. The people who act as match officials ensure our games take place, and without them, there would be no games.

“These people are just as important to the GAA as every player, coach, committee member and volunteer. They are dedicated to Gaelic games, have a passion for their vocation and have families who are proud of the contribution they make. How we treat them says something about us and the only treatment we should tolerate is one of utmost respect."

A review of the punishments for serious infractions against match officials is in process as well as one into how they are processed.

An updated training course on discipline procedures for committees is to be rolled as well as extra training for match officials around reporting disciplinary action.

The role of the referee will also be featured in the GAA’s next “Where We All Belong” marketing campaign.