Harty Cup: Nenagh and De La Salle play out thrilling draw, Our Lady's Templemore have too much for Youghal 

Nenagh CBS and Waterford’s De La Salle College played out a thrilling finale to their Harty Cup opener, with both sides coming away somewhere between delighted and disappointed to end with a draw, 2-15 to 1-18.

Nenagh led by six entering the final eight minutes but an unanswered 1-5 run by the city side put them two ahead two minutes into stoppage time. There was still time for four more points, Nenagh levelling twice to snatch a draw.

Tipperary minor All-Ireland winner Darragh McCarthy led the scoring with 2-7 (0-7 frees). His first goal helped Nenagh into a 1-7 to 0-8 half-time lead and his second pushed them 2-12 to 0-12 clear, with Kieran Grace adding three points to their total.

Jack Twomey’s accuracy from frees had kept De La Salle in the game (he ended with 0-10) but the introduction of Colm Hartley gave them another scoring threat. He would add four points as they began to chip away at Nenagh’s advantage.

By the hour, that lead had vanished. From an indirect free, De La Salle played the ball into the danger area, where it was popped to Rory Wymberry to strike the levelling goal. 2-12 to 1-15 now.

De La Salle pushed on, Conor Tobin with his second point and another from Hartley had them looking likely winners. Nenagh dug in, though, with points from Ciaran Foley (free) and Adam Hall cancelling out that lead.

Twomey, with his first score from play, put De La Salle ahead again but substitute Filip McIntyre came up with the equaliser.

In Group 2, Our Lady’s Templemore got off to a winning start with a 1-29 to 1-14 victory over Pobalscoil na Tríonóide, Youghal.

Templemore led from pillar to post against a Youghal side lining up for their first Harty Cup appearance since 2015 without Cork minor Jayden Casey, who pulled up injured in the warm-up.

They did haul themselves back within range with a Conor Galvin goal approaching half-time but, in the next play, Daniel McAllister struck a goal for Our Lady’s to help establish a 1-13 to 1-7 lead at the break.

Templemore capitalised on their dominance around the middle third to pull away in the final quarter. Tipp minors Jamie Ormond and Paddy Phelan kept the scoreboard working, while Tom Corcoran also impressed. They face fellow round 1 winners Thurles CBS next in a local derby.

James Murray and Sean Meade led the way in attack for Youghal, with Bobby Nicholson holding the fort well at full-back.