Mark Kennefick steps down as Glen Rovers boss

Mark Kennefick has stepped down as Glen Rovers senior hurling manager after only one year in charge.
Kennefick and his management team recently informed the club executive that they would not be continuing at the helm in 2023.
2022 was the first season since 2018 that the Glen did not reach the Cork hurling final, Kennefick’s charges - minus the injured Patrick Horgan - losing to Newtownshandrum by three points at the quarter-final stage.
An appointments committee has been established to oversee the selection of Kennefick’s successor.