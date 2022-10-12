Maher stars as Thurles CBS have too much firepower for Rochestown

Harty Cup - Round One

CBS Thurles 3-20 St Francis College, Rochestown 2-9

CBS Thurles got their Harty Cup campaign off to a flying start thanks to a dominant display against St Francis College, Rochestown at Mitchelstown.

The Tipperary school led from the start and were too strong an outfit for Rochestown to handle.

Thurles midfielder Tommy Maher was to the fore from start to finish, his two points from play and ability to deliver scores from placed-balls kept his side ticking over throughout.

The inside forward line of the Tipp school showed their potency early on, with the impressive Robbie Stapleton enjoying success from play early on in the encounter.

Scores from Stapleton, Maher, Robbie Ryan, and an Aidan Stakelum goal pushed Thurles into a 1-8 to 0-2 points lead by the quarter-hour mark.

Charlie Lucas was Rochestown’s go-to man early on, and it was his goal that kept his side in it after he finished home from a free which had fallen short.

Stapleton goaled a minute later for Thurles to leave eight points between the sides on 21 minutes.

Points from Roco’s Micheal O’Mahony and Chris O’Keeffe were cancelled out by a strong finish to the first half from Thurles to leave the score at 2-14 to 1-5 at the break.

Normal service resumed after the break as Thurles cruised into a 15-point lead. A well-taken 37th-minuteth minute goal from full-forward and All-Ireland minor medalist Jimmie Lahart ended the game as a contest.

Free-takers O’Mahony and Maher swapped scores, while hard-working Roco corner-forward Evan O’Connor raised a green flag midway through the second half, but it mattered little.

Referee Denis Motherway dished out red cards to Rochestown’s Cillian O’Regan and Thurles’ Darragh Fitzpatrick for their involvement in an off-the-ball incident, before Thurles sub Darragh Kelly wrapped up proceedings with two fine scores in the closing stages.

A well-deserved win for the Tipp side, work to do for Alan Cadogan and his Rochestown charges.

Scorers for CBS Thurles: T Maher (0-7, 0-5 frees), R Stapleton (1-4), R Ryan (0-4, all frees), A Stakelum, J Lahart (both 1-1), D Kelly (0-2), B Flanagan (0-1).

Scorers for Rochestown College: C Lucas (1-2), M O’Mahony (0-4, all frees), E O’Connor (1-0), C O’Keeffe (0-1), M O’Connell, K Lyons (0-1 free each).

CBS Thurles: E Horgan; K Purcell, E Ralph, P O’Dwyer; E O’Connell, J Ryan, S Walsh; J Doyle, T Maher; J Egan, D Rossiter, A Stakelum; R Ryan, J Lahart, R Stapleton.

Subs: D Kelly for R Ryan (40), P McCahey for Doyle, J Hayes for Egan (both 46), B Flanagan for Lahart, D Fitzpatrick for J Ryan (both 51).

Booked: D Fitzpatrick – (red card, 54) Rochestown College: D Cawley; L.D Fogarty, S Healy, O McAdoo; M O’Rourke, K Lyons, E O’Flynn; C O’Keeffe, F Leahy; M O’Connell, M O’Mahony, P O’Dwyer; R Dooley, C Lucas, E O’Connor.

Subs: R Hanley for L.D Fogarty (ht), C O’Regan for R Dooley (44), B Hayes for O’Flynn, L Kiely for O’Dwyer, A Doran for O’Connell (all 47).

Booked: C O’Regan – (red card, 54).

Referee: D Motherway (Ballygiblin).