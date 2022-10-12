Finn hits 1-8 for Christians as they get Harty campaign off to winning start

Harty Cup

CBC Cork 2-19 Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG, An Mhainistir Thuaidh 0-16

CBC Cork got off to a winning start in their Dr Harty Cup Group A opener at Church Road on Wednesday afternoon. Defeated in the quarter-final last season by the eventual champions St Joseph’s Tulla, their early surge of goals from Fionn Heffernan and Mikey Finn inside the first seven minutes set them on their way in this north side Cork city derby.

Captain Finn led by example from midfield, to finish with 1-8.

It was those green flags that separated the teams at the interval, 2-11 to 0-11. While the winners were the more balanced outfit, Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG, An Mhainistir Thuaidh remained competitive, which should stand to them ahead of their next outing against DLS Waterford.

Heffernan billowed the top right corner of the net in the second minute - set up by Ruairi Cummins - and Finn’s effort from distance arrived five minutes later.

Fionnán Barry and David Cremin (0-5 overall) were others to find the target for the winners.

Ross Ó Suilleabháin shone for the AG, he was their main contributor with 10 points. They only trailed by five points midway through the second-half.

However, the winning margin stretched out as CBC hit the last five points unanswered.

With two teams to emerge from each of the four groups to the knockout stage, Nenagh CBS will provide the opposition for CBC in their next outing.

Scorers for CBC: M Finn (1-8, 0-5 frees), D Cremin (0-5), F Heffernan (1-1), F Barry (0-4, 0-1 free), R Cummins (0-1).

Scorers for Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG, An Mhainistir Thuaidh: R Ó Suilleabháin (0-10, 0-7 frees, 0-1 65), M Ó Siocháin (0-3), C Mac Uidhir, S P Cúc and L Ó Siocháin (0-1 each).

CBC Cork: E Coughlan (Blackrock); C Dunphy (Erin’s Own), J O’Callaghan Maher (Douglas), D Browne (Blackrock); T Buckley (Blarney), J Casey (Erin’s Own), P O’Shea (Erin’s Own); M Finn (Midleton, Capt), M O’Dwyer (Russell Rovers); G O’Shea (Douglas), E O’Sullivan (Mayfield), D Cremin (Midleton); R Cummins (Russell Rovers), F Heffernan (Mallow), F Barry (Douglas).

Subs: D Wall (Glen Rovers) for T Buckley (40), C McCarthy (Glen Rovers) for M O’Dwyer (40), B McCarthy (Bishopstown) for F Heffernan (47), D O’Connor (Sarsfields) for E O’Sullivan (55), J Hartnett (Douglas) for G O’Shea (56).

Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG, An Mhainistir Thuaidh: M Gayfer (Glen Rovers); P Hosford (Na Piarsaigh), J Ó Ciarubháin (Glen Rovers), K Ó Gealbháin (Na Piarsaigh); E Ó Suilleabháin (Glen Rovers), L Ó Driscoll (Na Piarsaigh), L Ó Maoileoin (Mayfield); S Ó Scannláin (Na Piarsaigh, Capt), L Ó Siocháin (Na Piarsaigh); C Ó Maonaigh (Na Piarsaigh), C Ó Riagáin (Watergrasshill), C Mac Uidhir (Glen Rovers); M Ó Siocháin (Na Piarsaigh), R O Suilleabháin (Na Piarsaigh), S P Cúc (Na Piarsaigh).

Subs: J Ó hÉigeartaigh (Whitechurch) for L Ó Drisceoil (45), C Ó Néill (St Vincent’s) for L Ó Maoileoin (55).

Referee: Brian Coniry (Crosshaven).