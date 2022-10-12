Galway and Cork lead the way in Soaring Stars Camogie awards

All-Ireland intermediate champions Galway lead the way with 11 nominations in the 2022 PwC Camogie Soaring Stars.

The shortlist of 36 is made up of players from the intermediate and premier junior championships.

All-Ireland intermediate runners-up Cork have seven players nominated while premier junior champions Antrim have five nominees. The rest of the nominations are spread across five counties - Meath (5), Derry (3), Armagh (3), Clare (1) and Cavan (1).

Galway goalkeeper Fiona Ryan faces competition from Cork's Stefanie Beausang and Antrim's Aine Graham.

They are joined by 14 defenders, Galway once again holding the top spot with five nominees, followed closely by their All-Ireland opponents Cork with four nominations.

At midfield, there is a five-county spread in nominees, from Meath, Cork, Galway, Antrim and Armagh vying for the centre field awards.

The forward line nominations see Galway again on top with 4 nominations in Tegan Canning, Katie Gilchrist, Laura Loughnane and Niamh McPeake. Players from Cork, Meath, Armagh, Antrim, Cavan and Derry complete the nominees for the half forward and full forward selection.

The presentations of the awards will take place at a star-studded PwC Camogie All-Stars ceremony on 26th November in Croke Park.

Congratulating the nominees, Uachtarán Hilda Breslin said: “2022 was an exceptional display of athleticism, skill, hard work and determination from all players. I want to congratulate those who have been chosen among this distinguished list of nominees for the PwC Camogie Soaring-Stars and celebrate their individual performances, that contributed greatly in what was a tremendous showcase of our game from start to finish.

"I wish to sincerely thank our new sponsor PwC for their support of our All-Stars Awards. All our nominees are truly deserving of the titles, and I look forward to celebrating with them on our Awards evening in Croke Park in November.”

Feargal O’Rourke, Managing Partner, PwC, said: “On behalf of everyone at PwC, we want to congratulate each of the 36 nominees for the 2022 PwC Camogie Soaring Stars. To be nominated is a huge achievement for any player and their outstanding individual performances throughout the season have entertained us all. This crop of talented players deserve this recognition for their sporting achievements. Developing talent is a strategic imperative for PwC both on and off the field.”

PwC Camogie Soaring Stars 2022 Nominees:

Goalkeepers

Stefanie Beausang (Cork), Aine Graham (Antrim), Fiona Ryan (Galway).

Corner Backs

Ciara Hickey (Galway), Ashling Moloney (Cork), Éimear O’Kane (Armagh), Sophia Payne (Meath).

Full Backs

Ciara Donohue (Galway), Niamh O’Leary (Cork), Michelle Powell (Clare).

Half Backs

Rebecca Bradley (Derry), Katie Manning (Galway), Gráinne McNicholl (Derry), Katie Anna Porter (Galway).

Centre Backs

Lisa Casserly (Galway), Kate Kilcommins (Cork), Megan McGarry (Antrim).

Midfield

Grace Coleman (Meath), Rachel Harty (Cork), Jennifer Hughes (Galway), Emma Laverty (Antrim), Michelle McArdle (Armagh).

Half Forwards

Tegan Canning (Galway), Joanne Casey (Cork), Aoife Minogue (Meath), Sinead Quinn (Armagh).

Centre Forwards

Amy Gaffney (Meath), Katie Gilchrist (Galway), Bríd Magill (Antrim).

Corner Forwards

Dervla Cosgrove (Antrim), Shanise Fitzsimons (Cavan), Lauren Homan (Cork), Laura Loughnane (Galway).

Full Forwards

Jane Dolan (Meath), Niamh McPeake (Galway), Therese Mellon (Derry).