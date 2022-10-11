Irish Examiner to provide exclusive live coverage of Barrs-Rockies Cork hurling final

The city derby at Pairc Ui Chaoimh between Blackrock and St Finbarr's, the first final meeting of the southside rivals since 1982, can only be seen on the Irish Examiner website, the centrepiece of a marathon five-hour broadcast on October 16th. 
SHOWDOWN: Pictured is the Sean Og Murphy, Premier Senior Hurling Championship Cup ahead of the upcoming Co-Op Superstores, Premier Senior Hurling Championship Final, between Blackrock and St. Finbarrs, at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Cork. Pic: Jim Coughlan.

Tue, 11 Oct, 2022 - 11:20
Tony Leen

LIVE coverage of the eagerly anticipated Cork Premier SHC final next Sunday will be exclusively live-streamed by the Irish Examiner, it's been confirmed.

The Irish Examiner will broadcast another exciting double bill of action on the day, beginning with the 2pm throw in for Cork's Premier IHC final between Inniscarra and Castlemartyr at 2 pm. 

Coverage of the biggest day in Cork hurling begins at 1pm as we visit both Blackrock and Barrs camps ahead of the final weekend. We are in the local schools that groomed the young starlets from both city clubs. And we will have all the pre-game analysis from our big-match team of experts, including Seanie McGrath, Kieran Murphy, Mark Landers, and Eoin Cadogan in the company of Patric Mulcahy, Liam Aherne and Therese O'Callaghan. 

It's all part of the bundle available to existing Irish Examiner subscribers - a special price of five euros per month (and 50 euros per year) offers remarkable value for our full digital offering. The Cork hurling finals double bill is also available to pay-per-view customers on the day for 12 euros,

Examiner Sport continues the build up to the Cork finals in our acclaimed print edition too, the country's only daily standalone sports section.

Eslewhere, RTE has confirmed it will broadcast the Kerry SFC semi-final between surprise packets Feale Rangers and Mid Kerry next Saturday night, coverage kicking off on RTE 2 at 7.15.

TG4 will also provide a double helping of Club Championship action on Sunday with two finals - the Kilkenny SHC final between James Stephens and Ballyhale from 2.30 and the Dublin SFC decider between double-chasing Kilmacud Crokes and Na Fianna at 4.30pm.

