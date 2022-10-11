Rockies go from blank canvass to a masterpiece-in-progress under Mulqueen

It was a bit of a culture shock for the Blackrock hurlers landing back into Church Road for training last January and there being no sight or sound of Fergal Ryan.

The former Cork hurler, having taken the reins ahead of the 2016 season, spent six years as Rockies senior manager.

Factor in his involvement with the club’s minor and U21 county championship winning teams between 2009 and 2015, and Ryan had been a constant on the sideline for many of the present-day players going right back to their juvenile years.

The umbilical cord was cut last December when Ryan announced he was stepping down as senior manager. It was a departure that meant a new voice in the dressing-room, a new face overseeing training every Tuesday and Friday, and a new set of eyes assessing the worth of each player.

Above all, though, it meant a new and clean slate for the players. Every one of them was back on the starting line together.

Outsider Louis Mulqueen would have known the higher-profile names within the Rockies panel when stepping into the vacant post, but unlike his locally sourced predecessor, the Clare native would not have known the stock or graph of each player gong back over the previous decade.

“Everyone was starting again,” says corner-back Stephen Murphy of commencing work under the new manager.

“Fergal and the core group he had, we had them the whole way up. They put their absolute life into the club. We couldn’t have asked any more from them.

“Louis came in then and while he would have known a few, it would have been a blank canvass for most of us. It was fairly competitive.”

The new partnership has so far proven a successful one, the 2013 All-Ireland winning Clare selector returning the Rockies to a second Cork final in three years and third in six years.

“He’s brought a lot of energy,” Murphy continues, with a smile. “He has his own ideas and ways he wants to play. Like we do with every manager, we all buy in and just drive it on.

“The main thing when he came in was just to kick things on again, keep moving the ball forward. That is what we are trying to do.”

On the afternoon of their 3-21 to 0-21 semi-final win over Erin’s Own, Mulqueen said he wasn’t happy at Blackrock having not played to their potential this year. It’s a sentiment shared by 28-year-old Murphy.

“There should be more in us. We have belief in the group. I would probably never say that we have reached our potential, especially this year. It is something to strive towards.”

Whatever about their potential, this Blackrock group have been to the championship mountain top. In 2020, and in front of a tiny Covid-restricted audience, Murphy and his teammates ended the club’s 18-year wait for county honours. Content with one they are not.

“The goal is always to win as many county titles as possible. We learned the hard way that senior hurling is very competitive. We’d have been lucky enough to win some underage coming up, but we had a few tough years at senior in 2014, 15, and 16. We finally got over the hump when getting to the 2017 final. That was when we started to kick on.

“Every year is tough. It’s so competitive. We played the Barrs in the group stages, we know how good they are. They’re not unbeaten this year for nothing.”