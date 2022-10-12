Seán Finn: Tight schedule has led to devaluation of league campaign 

Seán Finn is hardly writing off Limerick completing a league-championship double in 2023 but admits the condensed season has forced teams to prioritise the latter.

Backing up the point made by his manager John Kiely who claimed the Allianz Hurling League has been devalued, Finn will be happy to discover there is an extra week between the Division 1 final and the Munster SHC.

The draft schedule for 2023 indicates the gap between the Division 1 final on the first weekend of April and the start of the provincial championships has lengthened to 20 or 21 days – Limerick travel to face Waterford in Round 1.

The three-in-a-row All-Ireland champions have won just three of their last 10 Division 1 games, two of them coming against Westmeath and Offaly.

Kiely has argued the tightness of the schedule has undermined the league and Finn points to the management’s change of approach to the secondary competition.

“As players, we’ve always treated the league as we did since 2017, when I was first on the panel. But I suppose it has changed from something that teams were focused on winning to something that teams were using to prepare for the championship.

“So, I suppose that’s probably the big shift. And maybe considering the league is so close to the championship too, maybe teams can’t afford to place a huge emphasis on the league and expect to perform in the championship.

“More about timing more so than not treating the league with the respect it deserves. But as players, you do go out and try and win every game. As a whole, has it been devalued? Possibly. But that’s maybe down to the decisions of managements, really.”

Finn has thoroughly enjoyed the split season – and not just because Bruff have an intermediate semi-final against Newcastle West to look forward to this Saturday. The break from the inter-county scene since beating Kilkenny in July has replenished his energy levels.

“I always loved the physical training but sometimes when you're tuned into the inter-county season for so long it can be mentally draining. I've really enjoyed the split season, the time with the club and thankfully we're still in the club at the moment and hopefully, we will go until the end of October.

“When you go that far in the year you don't get that much time off from a physical perspective but that's the consequence of going so far in the All-Ireland series with your county. If that's the case, you don't really have any problem with going so far but I've really enjoyed overall the split season. Is it good for the game? Maybe not because it kind of seems the All-Ireland final was so long ago now but as a player I can only speak highly of it.”

In line for a fifth straight All-Star later this month, Finn anticipates Limerick players might return to training earlier for the 2023 season.

“Possibly go back that bit earlier on an individual basis, get programmes that bit earlier so that you’re coming back at a higher level of fitness maybe in the middle of January.”

*Seán Finn is one of 50 inter-county male and female players who are travelling to Kenya for a week-long “Plant for The Planet” tour in Kenya at the end of November. Organised by Warriors For Humanity in conjunction with Self Help Africa and the GPA, each player has committed to raising €10,000. Donations to the Plant For The Planet Games can be made at www.idonate.ie/event/planttheplanet