'Masters on all fronts' - the Examiner on the last meeting of Barrs and Rockies in county final

We meet again. Old rivals and two of Leeside hurling's aristocrats, Blackrock and St Finbarr's will face off in the Cork county final on Sunday.

It will be the first time in 40 years that sides have met with the Sean Óg Murphy Cup on the line in 40 years.

That season was the last time the Barrs clinched the senior double; they're aiming to complete the first leg of the achievement this weekend, with the footballers preparing to face Nemo Rangers in a couple of weeks' time.

On October 10 1982, names like Ray Cummins and Jimmy Barry-Murphy filled the teamsheets at Páirc úi Chaoimh.

And in an era when attendances for the climax of the so-called 'Little All-Ireland' topped 30,000, the much-respected GAA journalist Michael Ellard was there for the Examiner. This is how he saw the game unfold.

How the Cork Examiner sportspages recorded the Barrs victory.

St Finbarr's 2-17

Blackrock 3-9

By Michael Ellard

There were no tears shed in Blackrock last night. Instead there was a sombre acknowledgment that St Finbarr's were rightly crowned kings of Cork hurling for the third year in succession a few hours previously at Pirc Uí áChaoimh.

Not even the most dyed-in-the-wool Rockies supporter could deny that the men who had worn the famed colours of the "fishing village" were out hurled, outclassed and, in the end of an exemplary County senior, hurling championship final, decisively beaten.

To do so would have been preaching to the converted because on the day, "and a God-given day it was," only one superlative could sum up the display of St Finbarr's and that is superb.

Indeed, it was without doubt the finest team performance seen in a County final for many a day. The stark reality of the richness of the Blues, display is that despite the fact that Ray Cummins scored a hat-trick of goals, his team were never really in the hunt.

They were never allowed to settle into-their stride by a St. Finbarrs side who' were sharper than razorblades, first to every ball and dominant masters, of a fifty-fifty ball situation.

PERSPECTIVE

Many 'counties' have wended their way to the Lough, but' this will, be one of the sweetest. Because not alone was it the culmination of a cherished three-in-a-row feat but it put into perspective just how good this Barrs team really are.

They have had their knockers but on this occasion, enhanced by the majesty of the hurling served up, they conclusively proved that they are a club team of the finest quality. With vim and vigour, they knocked Blackrock aside from the opening sequences, it looked as if the challengers needed inspiration too for them to scale heady heights.

Ray Cummins tried with his three goals in the second half but they were all to no avail because it would have taken a super team to strip this St Finbarrs side of their honoured title.

Right from the start, when, in the mind's eye, an October day was transformed into a spring-like afternoon, St Finbarrs, hurling with fire and brimstone, took the initiative and never allowed Blackrock to wrest it back from them.

This was truly a performance meritorious of great champions. Ger Cunningham stymied Blackrock in the 13th minute. St Finbarrs were looking at this stage the sharper and more competent team. In the twinkling of an eye, Ray Cummins turned away from the close attention of Donal O'Grady, who had a great game. The celebrated full forward set up Danny Buckley but his blistering shot for goal was turned over the end line by Ger Cunningham.

This was a save of the greatest calibre from Cunningham, who was later selected as "Man of the Match". If Buckley had goaled and there is no fault laid at his doorstep for. not doing so, Blackrock might have been in with a chance.

LEGEND: Ger Cunningham has led St Finbarr's back to a first senior hurling decider since 1993. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

But when Cunningham, who gave a performance of splendour right through, saved that shot from Buckley the Barrs were heading for victory and three-in-a-row.

With every passing moment they grew in stature. A splendid defence in which John Allen was absolutely magnificent, resolutely closed the shutters on the Blackrock forward division.

Allen was rock-like, unyielding and must take a lion's share of the credit for his side's victory. Donal O'Grady also hurled brilliantly while Niall Kennefick, Denis Burns and John Blake played heroically to deny the Blackrock forwards.

And in the heel of the hunt, it is the Blackrock forward division which have spearheaded their most celebrated victories. Yesterday they were never allowed to open up the play, a testimony to the determination of the St Finbarr's defence.

And that determination, which epitomised most of all this St Finbarr's performance despite the sheer splendour of their hurling, was spread right through the field.

OUTSTANDING FIGURE

John Cremin was a fabulous figure in the centre of the field for St Finbarr's and his brilliance necessitated the Rockies bench to begin a series of positional switches, none of which worked the magic charm.

Frank' Cummins came out, Tom Cashman, the best Blackrock player on the day came back, but none could curb the dominance Cremin gave to the Blues midfield.

Jimmy Barry-Murphy gets a shot away. Picture: Michael Olney

Aided exceptionally well by the talented Willie Cashman, the stylish Cremin gave St Finbarr’s a major share of possession in the centre.

Consequently forced to move their side around, without finding the right formula, Blackrock never looked a settled side. Their defence were taken apart by the swift, skilful and eager-beaver St Finbarr's forward line in which Jimmy Barry-Murphy, young Tim Finn, Tomas Maher and Christy Ryan excelled. Barry-Murphy was back to his greatest self. Finn scorned the Blackrock challenge and scored some beautiful points while Ryan did marvellous work on the wing. But perhaps Maher was the trump card in St. Finbarr's triumphant deck because he never allowed Frank Cummins to make an impact and this was disaster as far as Blackrock were concerned.

When they led after scoring a series of magnificent points by 0-9 to 0-3 at the interval, it was evident even at that stage that the cup was destined to continue its sojourn in the hallowed spot it occupies in the board room of St Finbarr's.

Tim Murphy makes a save in the Rockies goal. Picture: Donal Sheehan

Not because their lead was so intimidating but in the manner in which they ruled the roost in practically every department. And even though Ray Cummins got the first of his goals two minutes after the resumption to give Blackrock some semblance of hope the aspirations of the challengers were soon shattered.

Gaining possession from a lofted Christy Ryan cross, Jimmy Barry-Murphy proceeded to score one of the most delightful goals seen at Páirc Uí Chaoimh since the stadium opened its doors.

This wonderful goal, no adjective, could describe it, came in the 39th minute and when Barry-Murphy set up Vincent Twomey for another a minute later the writing was well and truly on the wall for Blackrock.

True, Ray Cummins went on to complete his hat-trick but there was no question as to who were the masters. This was a victory which will go down in the annals of St Finbarr's as one of the greatest ever, so rich was the texture of their performance.

Scorers: St. Finbarr's — J. Barry-Murphy 1-3; V. Twomey 1-0, T. Finn 0-4, J. Cremin 0-4 (0-3 from frees); J. Meyler0-2; T. Maher 0-2; C. Ryan 0-2.

Blackrock — R. Cummins - 3-0; F. Collins (0-3) (one from 65); P. Moylan 0-2, D. Buckley 0-2 (0-1 from free); E. O'Donoghue and T. Cashman 0-1 each.

ST. FINBARRS - G. Cunningham, D. Burns, D. O'Grady, J Blake. J. Hodgins. J. Allen. N Kennefick, J. Cremin, W Cashman, C Ryan, T. Maher J. Myler, V. Twomey, J Barry-Murphy, T. Finn. Subs B. O'Brien for Kodgins.

BLACKROCK: T. Murphy, F. Norbera, C. O'Brien, A. Creagh, D. McCurtin, F. Cummins, P. Deasy, P. Moylan, F. Collins, D. Buckley, T. Deasy, T. Cashman, E. O'Donoghue, R. Cummins, M. Kilcoynev

Subs: John Murphy for Norbera.

Referee: John O'Grady (Limerick).

