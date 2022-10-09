Reidy stars as hunger gets the Townies home

Clare SHC Semi-Final: Éire Óg 2-23 Sixmilebridge 2-17

It’s been 22 years, but for Éire Óg it was worth waiting for as they reached a first county final since the millennium year when outlasting hardy annuals Sixmilebridge in this extra-time epic on Sunday afternoon.

Hunger got them home in a game they dominated for vast tracts, but somehow nearly threw away in normal time before bringing it to extra-time and finally winning in style.

David Reidy was the difference — when he thundered in the game after half-time, but most of all an extra-time as his six-point haul carried the Townies to a famous win.

“The last couple of minutes of the first 60 were incredible,” he said. “The fight that the boys showed is something to be admired. With Mattie Shannon over us the last three years it’s never over.”

It looked over as the ‘Bridge had victory within their grasp when leading by a goal in injury time, but they had nothing more to give once a Shane O’Donnell goal and David Reidy point either side of a Jamie Shanahan free left matters level at 2-15 apiece.

That Éire Óg needed extra-time was their own fault — in both halves they were dominant, but a ‘Bridge team bidding to reach a sixth final since 2013 nearly pulled off a remarkable victory.

Éire Óg were cruising when leading by 0-7 to 0-2 after 20 minutes, as Shane O’Donnell led the way, but by half-time they found themselves 1-6 to 0-8 behind when a 29th-minute goal from Brian Corry changed everything.

Éire Óg could have buckled, but the combination of Reidy's goal 20 seconds after the restart and Caimin Morey’s red card six minutes in altered the trajectory once more as the Townies moved 1-12 to 1-7 clear after 40 minutes.

It should have been the point of no return for the ‘Bridge, but with Jamie Shanahan’s placed balls keeping them in it, the game was turned on its head with four minutes remaining when his long-range free went all the way to the net.

It gave the 15-times champions a 2-12 to 1-14 lead, after which Shanahan landed two more frees to push them three clear, only for the frantic finish to be the precursor for the David Reidy show. Apart from all the points, he had a penalty saved.

“Getting to a final at the start of the year was our goal,” he said, “and now we have another step to go against the county champions.”

Scorers for Éire Óg: D Reidy (1-10, 6f), S O’Donnell (1-4), D Russell (0-5f), D McNamara (0-2), G Cooney (0-1), M Moloney (0-1).

Scorers for Sixmilebridge: J Shanahan (1-11, 1-10f, 1 ‘65), B Corry (1-0), S Golden (0-3), L Fitzpatrick (0-2), P Fitzpatrick (0-1).

ÉIRE ÓG: P Walsh; J Collins, A Fitzgerald, N McMahon; L Corry, O Cahill, C Russell; D Reidy, C O’Dea; D McNamara, G Cooney, M Moloney; D Russell, S O’Donnell, D O’Brien.

Subs: T Downes for O’Brien (Half-Time), A McGrath for McMahon (56), D O’Brien for D Russell (60), N McMahon for C Russell (70), E Guilboyle for McNamara (80).

SIXMILEBRIDGE: D Fahy; N Purcell, B Fitzpatrick, P Mulready; S Morey, C Morey, C Deasy; B Carey, P Fitzpatrick; L Fitzpatrick, C Lynch, J Shanahan; B Corry, S Golden, D Kennedy.

Subs: E McInerney for Lynch (19), L Kelly for Carey (46), K Lynch for McInerney (48), A Quilligan for Deasy (56), J Downes for Corry (61), B Carey for Quilligan (68).

Referee: J Mullins