'Pressure off' history makers Portarlington after easy win

Portarlington 2-13 O’Dempseys 0-8

History made for Portarlington and more in their sights. Beating their neighbours from the same parish on Sunday delivered a three-in-a-row of county football titles to the border town and manager Martin Murphy couldn’t help but take a sneak peek ahead to a provincial campaign that brings with it some unfinished business.

‘Port’ were pipped by a second-half Kilmacud Crokes rally in last year’s Leinster semi-final in Croke Park and the regret clearly still lingers. Murphy spoke, unprompted, of the shackles now being off his side as they look to build on this reassertion of their dominance within the county.

This eleven-point win follows on from county final victories of similar magnitude in the past two seasons. Portlaoise were bettered by 15 in 2021 and eleven separated them from Graiguecullen in the delayed 2020 decider. These are serious numbers and the historic nature of this latest success is worth stating.

Portlaoise aside, no team had recorded a hat-trick of wins in Laois since The Heath in 1962. Portarlington achieved it against a side from a few miles out the road and one whose players, by and large, shared the same classrooms and walked the same secondary school halls in Coláiste ĺosagáin.

And all this on the back of an iffy year.

O’Dempseys were just about put away in a championship second-round meeting back at the start of August but the champions had followed that up with an unimpressive one-point win against Ballyroan Abbey and another one-point squeak against Portlaoise which came about only after a stunning injury-time save by their goalkeeper.

“We probably stumbled over the line earlier in the championship and people thought we had regressed but we had faith in ourselves, we knew there was a performance in that team,” said Murphy. “Thankfully, like last year in the county final, they brought it on the big day when it mattered most.

“We will have a few days to enjoy this now because a three-in-a-row is not to be sneezed at. Portlaoise do it regularly and others might have done it in the past but it is the 1920s since Portarlington have done it so I am very proud of the boys and grateful to have been involved.”

They did it on a pig of a day. O’Dempseys stuck with them in the opening quarter but ‘Port’ kicked the last ten points in a first-half where they were aided by the sheets of wind and rain and led by the same number at the interval.

Any hope of an unlikely comeback was out of the question when Rioghan Murphy struck the first goal eight minutes after the break and the chasers lost more ground when Robbie Kehoe was sent off for a second yellow card not long after.

Colm Murphy’s goal with 12 minutes to go was the last action of real note. For now. Portarlington aren’t done yet.

Scorers for Portarlington: C Murphy (1-4, 0-2 frees): R Murphy (1-0); A Ryan and D Murphy (both 0-3); S Osbourne (0-1 ‘45’); J Foster and R Coffey (both 0-1).

Scorers for O’Dempseys: M Barry (0-4, 0-1 free and 0-1 mark); M Finlay (0-2 frees); C Meredith and E Finlay (both 0-1).

Portarlington: S Osbourne; C Bennett, J Moore, A Mohan; S Mulpeter, R Piggott, P O’Sullivan; K Bracken, S Byrne; A Ryan, S O’Neill, R Murphy; J Foster, C Murphy, D Murphy.

Subs for Portarlington: R Coffey for O’Neill (23); D Bennett for O’Sullivan (49); D Galvin for D Murphy (52); J Fitzpatrick for Ryan (56); E McCann for Foster (57).

O’Dempseys: E Nolan; S Lennon, C O’Hora, J Kelly; J Lennon, R Kehoe, F Holland; B Howlin, B Kelly; S Nerney, M Barry, B Nugent; M Finlay, C Meredith, M Finlay.

Subs for O’Dempseys: E Finlay for B Howlin and D Howlin for M Finlay (both 42); K Kavanagh for Nugent (45); B Coen for Meredith and E Fitzpatrick for Holland (both 50).

Referee: D Cooney (St Joseph’s).