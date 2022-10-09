The Downs end 17-year wait

Westmeath SFC Final: The Downs 1-8 St Loman’s, Mullingar 0-7

The Downs are Westmeath senior football champions after a 17-year wait, Lar Wall’s charges deservedly dethroning hat-trick seeking St Loman’s, Mullingar in horrible conditions in Mullingar.

Understandably, both sides struggled with the weather in the early stages and neither team troubled the scoreboard operator during the opening nine minutes, the reigning champions particularly guilty of poor shot selection.

The large crowd were on their feet in the tenth minute when Andrew Kilmartin picked out Niall Mitchell. Better known as a Westmeath hurler, Mitchell bore down on goals and gave the Lake County’s Tailteann Cup-winning goalkeeper Jason Daly no chance with a low shot to the net.

Scores continued to be at a premium, with even the normally deadly John Heslin missing chances from placed balls. Luke Loughlin’s 19th-minute free increased his side’s advantage, but St Loman’s gradually eased back into contention and they were on level terms at the interval (1-1 to 0-4) courtesy of unanswered points from Ryan Jones, Heslin (a free), Danny McCartan and TJ Cox.

Ronan O’Toole, arguably the player of the competition in the aforementioned Tailteann Cup, nudged the holders into the lead for the first time just 40 seconds after the resumption. However, the underdogs were fired up and free conversions by Mitchell and Loughlin, and a neat point from corner back Darragh Egerton, edged them ahead again.

Heslin was out of sorts in open play, but his free halved the deficit in the 44th minute. Loughlin was the star player on view in the closing stages and he scored three of his side’s last four points, including two from play. Ian Martin got the other when cleverly teed up by Mitchell – with Declan Kelly’s team merely adding one more point from O’Toole. It is The Downs' tenth title and their first since 2005.

Scorers for The Downs: L Loughlin (0-5, 3 frees), N Mitchell (1-1, 1 free); I Martin, Darragh Egerton (0-1 each).

St Loman's, Mullingar: R O'Toole, J Heslin (frees) (0-2 each); TJ Cox, R Jones, D McCartan (0-1 each).

THE DOWNS: T Martin; Darragh Egerton, P Murray, E Burke; C Coughlan, M Kelly, J Moran; J Lynam, C Nolan; A Kilmartin, N Mitchell, K O’Sullivan; I Martin, L Loughlin, T Tuite.

Subs: C Drumm for Tuite (h-t), Dean Egerton for Kilmartin (59).

ST LOMAN’S, MULLINGAR: J Daly; P Dowdall, J Geoghegan, D Whelan; P Foy, K Reilly, C O’Donoghue; R Jones, S McCartan; F Ayorinde, R O’Toole, D McCartan; TJ Cox, J Heslin, S Dempsey.

Subs: G Grehan for Dowdall (inj., 20), D O’Keeffe for O’Donoghue (53).

Ref: K O’Brien (Moate All Whites).