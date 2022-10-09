Trim crowned Meath hurling champions after Murray stars

Trim 1-13 Ratoath 1-10

Wing forward James Murray produced a virtuoso performance as Trim were crowned Meath SHC champions for the 28th time at Pairc Tailteann on Sunday.

Murray was near flawless as he landed 10 points including two superb sideline cuts in the opening half of a game that was spoiled by the wet and windy conditions.

The game only sparked to life in the four minutes of added time after Ratoath talisman Padraic O’Hanrahan netted from a close range free to leave it an interesting finish.

Trim who beat the same opposition in the 2020 decider were much more convincing than the scoreline suggests and held an eight point lead heading into the final quarter.

With Murray in inspirational form Trim were full value for their 1-8 to 0-5 interval lead. Six of those points came from Murray while the goal, a long range effort from James Andrews which Ratoath keeper was unfortunate to let slip through his fingers arrived on 18 minutes and left Trim leading 1-4 to 0-4.

Ratoath seeking a maiden title tried hard to get back into contention in the second half and Trim had keeper Charlie Ennis to thank for deny Daithi McGowan a goal on 47 minutes.

O’Hanrahan chipped away at the Trim lead and eventually took his tally of points to seven. When the goal finally arrived it came much too late for the Ratoath men, many of whom will be involved in the football decider against Summerhill this Sunday.

Scorers for Trim: J Murray (0-10, 5 frees, 2 sidelines, 1 ’65), J Andrews (1-0), M Cole, A Douglas, N Heffernan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Ratoath: P O’Hanrahan (1-7, 1-4 frees, 2 ‘65s), D Kelly, C Rogers, G McGowan (0-1 each).

TRIM: C Ennis; G Dwane, D Higgins, B Holden; C O’Rourke, J Toher, C Quigley; D Farrell, D Murtagh; J Murray, J Andrews, M Cullen; M Cole, A Douglas, J Cole.

Subs: N Heffernan for Cole (47), B Dowling for Cullen (51), P Ryan for Murtagh (59), I Birmingham for Andrews, G Fleming for Holden (both 60).

RATOATH: G Crowley; C Kelly, D Rogers, C McGill; D Kelly, B McGowan, C Ward; P O’Hanrahan, N McClarnon; D McGowan, J McGowan, P Byrne; C

Rogers, B O’Brien, G McGowan.

Subs: B McMahon for O’Brien (43).

Referee: S Masterson.