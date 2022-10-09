Trim crowned Meath hurling champions after Murray stars

Wing forward James Murray produced a virtuoso performance as Trim were crowned Meath SH champions for the 28th time at Pairc Tailteann on Sunday
Trim crowned Meath hurling champions after Murray stars

CHAMPIONS: Trim were crowned Meath SHC champions for the 28th time at Pairc Tailteann. File pic: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Sun, 09 Oct, 2022 - 16:36
Sean Wall

Trim 1-13 Ratoath 1-10 

Wing forward James Murray produced a virtuoso performance as Trim were crowned Meath SHC champions for the 28th time at Pairc Tailteann on Sunday.

Murray was near flawless as he landed 10 points including two superb sideline cuts in the opening half of a game that was spoiled by the wet and windy conditions.

The game only sparked to life in the four minutes of added time after Ratoath talisman Padraic O’Hanrahan netted from a close range free to leave it an interesting finish.

Trim who beat the same opposition in the 2020 decider were much more convincing than the scoreline suggests and held an eight point lead heading into the final quarter.

With Murray in inspirational form Trim were full value for their 1-8 to 0-5 interval lead. Six of those points came from Murray while the goal, a long range effort from James Andrews which Ratoath keeper was unfortunate to let slip through his fingers arrived on 18 minutes and left Trim leading 1-4 to 0-4.

Ratoath seeking a maiden title tried hard to get back into contention in the second half and Trim had keeper Charlie Ennis to thank for deny Daithi McGowan a goal on 47 minutes.

O’Hanrahan chipped away at the Trim lead and eventually took his tally of points to seven. When the goal finally arrived it came much too late for the Ratoath men, many of whom will be involved in the football decider against Summerhill this Sunday.

Scorers for Trim: J Murray (0-10, 5 frees, 2 sidelines, 1 ’65), J Andrews (1-0), M Cole, A Douglas, N Heffernan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Ratoath: P O’Hanrahan (1-7, 1-4 frees, 2 ‘65s), D Kelly, C Rogers, G McGowan (0-1 each).

TRIM: C Ennis; G Dwane, D Higgins, B Holden; C O’Rourke, J Toher, C Quigley; D Farrell, D Murtagh; J Murray, J Andrews, M Cullen; M Cole, A Douglas, J Cole.

Subs: N Heffernan for Cole (47), B Dowling for Cullen (51), P Ryan for Murtagh (59), I Birmingham for Andrews, G Fleming for Holden (both 60).

RATOATH: G Crowley; C Kelly, D Rogers, C McGill; D Kelly, B McGowan, C Ward; P O’Hanrahan, N McClarnon; D McGowan, J McGowan, P Byrne; C

Rogers, B O’Brien, G McGowan.

Subs: B McMahon for O’Brien (43).

Referee: S Masterson.

More in this section

Limerick v Galway - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final South Liberties shock Patrickswell to reach Limerick semis
Keeper Flynn stars as Dungourney seal first intermediate title Keeper Flynn stars as Dungourney seal first intermediate title
Kilruane MacDonaghs v Upperchurch-Drombane - Tipperary County Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final Cahill hits 1-4 as Kilruane qualify for first Tipp final in 36 years
<p>VITAL SCORE: David Clifford of East Kerry celebrates after kicking a late point from a free kick during the Kerry County Senior Club Football Championship quarter-final match between East Kerry and Kenmare Shamrocks at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney, Kerry. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile</p>

East Kerry made to work by Kenmare before securing semi spot

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.252 s