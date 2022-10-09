Mid Kerry book semi-final spot with win over Templenoe

Mid Kerry 0-13 Templenoe 0-11

Mid Kerry got there in the end. The route they took was a long one. It wasn’t scenic. It needn’t have been as arduous a journey as they made it.

Even right at the end - in the fifth minute of injury-time and the scoreboard showing them two ahead - Mid Kerry made incredibly hard work of clearing their lines after goalkeeper Mark Looney had won them a free.

It’s a victory, but it wasn’t impressive. Yes, they’re into the last four, but the others in the semi-final bowl won’t mind being paired against them.

Outside of the result, the one positive for Mid Kerry was their marshalling of Killian Spillane. The All-Ireland final impact sub didn’t score from play. Pa Kilkenny attached himself to Spillane’s hip at 1pm and there he stayed. Jack Brosnan routinely swept in front of the pair. All roads to the Kerry forward were barricaded up. It left Spillane a peripheral and frustrated figure, his Templenoe teammates having to resort to percentage passes to try and find him.

Mid Kerry led 0-6 to 0-5 at half-time. The scoreline was a rubix cube.

Such was the incessant rain that fell during the opening period, the first port of call for Peter O’Sullivan’s Mid Kerry players upon returning to the dressing-room would have been to reach for the towel and dry themselves down. Their second port of call would have been to scratch their head in sheer perplexity as to how they were only one ahead.

After 18 minutes of this quarter-final, the divisional side led 0-5 to 0-1. Another scoreline that was deeply betraying.

Along with the five points they had kicked, Mid Kerry had left another four behind them. Darren Houlihan and Fiachra Clifford were both short with their respective efforts, David Mangan and Ciaran Kennedy off target.

But it was more than just the chances missed, it was the sheer level of possession enjoyed. They quite literally owned the first 20 minutes.

Now, a four-point lead wasn’t nothing, but it should have been more. Much more.

To then compound this failure to translate possession and chances into scores, Templenoe went and kicked four-in-a-row in a seven-minute spell through Patrick Clifford, Stephen O’Sullivan (0-2, one free), and Tadgh Morley to tie proceedings.

As the first of these scores sailed between the opposition posts in the 20th minute, Adrian Spillane lay on the deck. Clutching the ankle that had forced him to depart early their final group game two weeks ago, the Templenoe fear was that his day was now done.

Eventually he got back on his feet. He hobbled for a bit. The hobble progressed to a stuttered stride. He kept going, Templenoe kept coming.

But for Eanna O’Connor’s free on the half hour mark - Mid Kerry’s first in 12 minutes - Templenoe would somehow have been on level footing at the break.

Mid Kerry’s malfunctioning kept pace at the change of ends. In the 10 minutes after half-time, they kicked four wides. Down the other end, Morley, Adrian Spillane, and two Killian Spillane frees not only shoved Templenoe in front for the first time, it opened up a gap of three points.

Minus Gavin Crowley, this 0-9 to 0-6 lead was to prove the highwater mark of their afternoon.

Of the quarter-final’s nine remaining scores, seven went the way of Mid Kerry.

Back-to-back white flags from midfielder Darren Houlihan had them level at 0-10 apiece on 40 minutes.

A Fiachra Clifford free edged them ahead. Aidan Crowley leveled matters four minutes later, but the final say went to the divisional side as Liam Carey and Fiachra Clifford finally got them to their desired destination.

Unconvincing, but they are still standing.

For Templenoe, their attention now reverts to the club championship decider against Kerins O’Rahilly’s, which could end up as the game that decides who represents the county in Munster if a divisional side lifts the Bishop Moynihan Cup.

Scorers for Mid Kerry: F Clifford (0-1), E O’Connor (0-2 frees, 0-1 ‘45), D Houlihan (0-3 each); K Evans, K Dennehy, L Carey, J O’Connor (0-1 each).

Scorers for Templenoe: K Spillane (0-2 frees), S O’Sullivan (0-1 free), T Morley (0-2 each); B Crowley, P Clifford, A Spillane, A Crowley (0-1 free), C Crowley (0-1 each).

Mid Kerry: S Coffey (Beaufort); P Kilkenny (Glenbeigh/Glencar), P Wrenn (Miltown/Castlemaine), D Mangan (Laune Rangers); J Brosnan (Glenbeigh/Glencar), M Breen (Beaufort), E Clifford (Laune Rangers); C McGillicuddy (Glenbeigh/Glencar), D Houlihan (Cromane); C Kennedy (Beaufort), F Clifford (Laune Rangers), K Evans (Keel); K Dennehy (Beaufort), L Carey (Beaufort), E O’Connor (Miltown/Castlemaine).

Subs: J O’Connor (Beaufort) for Kennedy (HT); G Hassett (Laune Rangers) for Dennehy (39); R Murphy (Beaufort) for McGillicuddy (43).

Templenoe: M Looney; M Hallissey, K O’Neill, J Rice; P Clifford, T Morley, B Crowley; T Spillane, A Spillane; M Casey, J Crowley Holland, C Crowley; S O’Sullivan, A Crowley, K Spillane.

Subs: K McCarthy for Rice (53); C Hallissey for Casey (57).

Referee: P O’Sullivan.