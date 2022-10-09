Youthful Valley Rovers turn tables to take southeast crown

These two sides also met in the 2021 decider, which saw Ballymartle prevail by one point,
Youthful Valley Rovers turn tables to take southeast crown

20 March 2022; A general view of a hurl on the sideline at the Allianz Hurling League Division 2A match between Kildare and Westmeath at St Conleth's Park in Newbridge, Kildare. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sun, 09 Oct, 2022 - 13:34
Joe Kennefick, Minane Bridge

Cork South-East Junior A HC Final: Valley Rovers 0-16 Ballymartle 0-14 

After a tense and tight battle, Valley Rovers claimed the Declan O’Neill Fitted Furniture South-East Junior A Hurling Championship, when they overcame defending champions Ballymartle in an entertaining final which was played in Minane Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

These two sides also met in the 2021 decider, which saw Ballymartle prevail by one point, but on this occasion, it was a more youthful Valley Rovers side who held the upper hand, though Ballymartle pushed to the end, and the title was still up for grabs until the final whistle sounded.

Valley Rovers led 0-9 to 0-7 after a stuttering opening half, which saw free takers to the fore. Ballymartle’s Daniel O’Leary was successful with four efforts from placed balls, while Robert Sweetnam’s opening half total of six points included five from frees.

Ballymartle were dominant in the opening 10 minutes of the second half, and three more pointed frees from O’Leary pushed them in front, before Aidan Sheehan tied the match for Valleys. Niall Crowley put Ballymartle back in front after 41 minutes.

However, five unanswered points from Darragh Crowley, Sweetnam, Gary Deane, Kilduff and man of the match award winner Johnatan O’Leary left Valley’s 0-15 to 0-11 in front after 54 minutes, and the title looked to be heading to Innishannon.

But Ballymartle finished with a flurry. and points from O’Leary (2) and Cillian Lordan reduced the deficit to the minimum, with Lordan denied a goal opportunity by a resolute defence, before Gary Deane hit the insurance point for Valley Rovers.

Scorers for Valley Rovers: R Sweetnam (0-7, 5 frees); C Kilduff, G Deane (0-2 each); C Taheny, C McCarthy, S Sheehan, D Crowley, J O’Leary (free) (0-1 each).

Scorers for Ballymartle: D O’Leary (0-9 frees); N Crowley (0-2); P Dwyer, F McCarthy, C Lordan (0-1 each).

VALLEY ROVERS: A White; S Lynch, C O’Sullivan, C Brady; D Murphy, C Johnson, J O’Leary; G Deane, D Crowley; C Kilduff, A Sheehan, R Sweetnam; C McCarthy, C Taheny, A Lyons. 

Subs: D Looney for A Lyons (30 inj), J O’Driscoll for A Sheehan (51), D Muckian for R Sweetnam (55).

BALLYMARTLE: Declan McCarthy; J Butler, M Tobin, D Kelly; Darragh McCarthy, D Edmonds, D Dwyer; F Desmond, J D O’Callaghan; G Murphy, F McCarthy, C Lordan; N Crowley, P Dwyer, D O’Leary. 

Subs: I Butler for D Kelly (46), C Kelleher for G Murphy (50), O White for J D O’Callaghan (550.

Referee: Alan O’Connor (Ballygarvan).

More in this section

Limerick Hurling Squad Portraits 2021 Coleman goal the difference for Doon 
Mark O’Connor 8/10/2022 O’Sullivan and Dingle too hot to handle for youthful Dr Crokes
Davy Crowe celebrates after the game with Brian Sheehy 8/10/2022 Kilmacud Crokes stay on track for double-double
Youthful Valley Rovers turn tables to take southeast crown

Watch: Cloughduv v Dungourney, Cork IAHC final

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.303 s