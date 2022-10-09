Youthful Valley Rovers turn tables to take southeast crown

Cork South-East Junior A HC Final: Valley Rovers 0-16 Ballymartle 0-14

After a tense and tight battle, Valley Rovers claimed the Declan O’Neill Fitted Furniture South-East Junior A Hurling Championship, when they overcame defending champions Ballymartle in an entertaining final which was played in Minane Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

These two sides also met in the 2021 decider, which saw Ballymartle prevail by one point, but on this occasion, it was a more youthful Valley Rovers side who held the upper hand, though Ballymartle pushed to the end, and the title was still up for grabs until the final whistle sounded.

Valley Rovers led 0-9 to 0-7 after a stuttering opening half, which saw free takers to the fore. Ballymartle’s Daniel O’Leary was successful with four efforts from placed balls, while Robert Sweetnam’s opening half total of six points included five from frees.

Ballymartle were dominant in the opening 10 minutes of the second half, and three more pointed frees from O’Leary pushed them in front, before Aidan Sheehan tied the match for Valleys. Niall Crowley put Ballymartle back in front after 41 minutes.

However, five unanswered points from Darragh Crowley, Sweetnam, Gary Deane, Kilduff and man of the match award winner Johnatan O’Leary left Valley’s 0-15 to 0-11 in front after 54 minutes, and the title looked to be heading to Innishannon.

But Ballymartle finished with a flurry. and points from O’Leary (2) and Cillian Lordan reduced the deficit to the minimum, with Lordan denied a goal opportunity by a resolute defence, before Gary Deane hit the insurance point for Valley Rovers.

Scorers for Valley Rovers: R Sweetnam (0-7, 5 frees); C Kilduff, G Deane (0-2 each); C Taheny, C McCarthy, S Sheehan, D Crowley, J O’Leary (free) (0-1 each).

Scorers for Ballymartle: D O’Leary (0-9 frees); N Crowley (0-2); P Dwyer, F McCarthy, C Lordan (0-1 each).

VALLEY ROVERS: A White; S Lynch, C O’Sullivan, C Brady; D Murphy, C Johnson, J O’Leary; G Deane, D Crowley; C Kilduff, A Sheehan, R Sweetnam; C McCarthy, C Taheny, A Lyons.

Subs: D Looney for A Lyons (30 inj), J O’Driscoll for A Sheehan (51), D Muckian for R Sweetnam (55).

BALLYMARTLE: Declan McCarthy; J Butler, M Tobin, D Kelly; Darragh McCarthy, D Edmonds, D Dwyer; F Desmond, J D O’Callaghan; G Murphy, F McCarthy, C Lordan; N Crowley, P Dwyer, D O’Leary.

Subs: I Butler for D Kelly (46), C Kelleher for G Murphy (50), O White for J D O’Callaghan (550.

Referee: Alan O’Connor (Ballygarvan).