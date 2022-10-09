Watch: Cloughduv v Dungourney, Cork IAHC final

The top-quality streaming of Cork GAA championship action continues today, on the double.

First up, we have the much-anticipated meeting of Cloughduv and Dungourney in the Co-op SuperStores Intermediate A Hurling Championship decider from Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The sides met in the group stages with the Muskerry side edging it on that occasion but Dungourney regrouped to progress to the knockout stages.

There, they overcame Midleton in an East Cork derby before getting past Sarsfields in the last four. Cloughduv, meanwhile, came through a thriller in their semi-final with Lisgoold.

Liam Aherne will call the action alongside All-Ireland winner Seanie McGrath - make sure you're logged in and online to enjoy the pre-game build-up 30 mins before throw-in.

Later on, you can stick around for the showdown between Courcey Rovers and Fr O'Neills in the Senior AHC final.

Irish Examiner subscribers can watch all our live games as part of their €5 monthly digital bundle; or you can pay as you go for €8 per game. To watch go to our Live Events Hub .

But before you go ... Please note that if you are an existing Irish Examiner digital subscriber you can save time by signing into your Examiner account right now and you will be taken straight to our live stream page when you visit Live Events. If you are not yet part of our subscriber community you will be given the option of buying a ticket for this game (price €8) when you go to Live Events. Keep in mind, however, that as an Irish Examiner digital subscriber (for as little as €5) you will have access to all live matches (and archive) and other live events going forward. Before you enjoy the match can we also ask you to be patient on first login. If the screen will not load and is showing a coloured spinning circle just hold tight. If the page does not load after one minute log out and log in again and you should be ready to go. If you find your page just stays white and nothing else loads, refresh the page and wait for one minute. If that does not work refresh one more time. If that does not work please log out and start again. If any problems persist please head over to our customer support page for more troubleshooting tips and customer support contacts.