O’Sullivan and Dingle too hot to handle for youthful Dr Crokes

Kerry SFC quarter-final

Dingle 1-18

Dr Crokes 0-11

TWENTY seconds into a delightful first half of football in Tralee on Saturday, one ball took out the Dr Crokes defence to set up Dingle’s Paul Geaney for the kill. He swivelled back inside onto his left foot only for his goalbound drive to be a acrobatically turned over the crossbar by Mark Cooper.

And so it went, both Kerry SFC quarter-finalists taking turns to deliver a clinic in the art of moving the ball quickly and skilfully. After a prosaic first quarter final involving Feale Rangers and Austin Stacks, it was uplifting to watch possession and the ball move in a north-south direction more frequently.

If Dingle could have had a goal with their first attack, the new generation of Dr Crokes – with the same guiding principles - were quick and impressive in their response. Their answer to a pair of Paul Geaney points were three of their own, and a disallowed goal from Cian McMahon, adjudged to be a square ball infringement. A tight call that.

Dingle were excellent in their out-of-possession work, guided by the sweeping Tom O’Sullivan. In the 15th minute a fleeting move from their own half set Matthew Flaherty free for an equalising score.

A minute later, the score of the half, as an Exocet delivery from David Shaw was forwarded without skipping a beat to Tony Brosnan who scored.

Crokes came into the quarter final minus three significant personalities, never mind football talents, in Kerry’s Micheal Burns, Gavin White and their erstwhile inter-county colleague, Fionn Fitzgerald, who suffered a cruciate injury last week. Given their work this season in blooding new talent, it was a massive loss in terms of big game experience. Eventually it would show.

Their opponents had the sizeable boost of selecting Mark O’Connor, fresh from his AFL Grand Final triumph with Geelong. The loudest cheer of the first half was his 17th minute point from distance, a raucous acknowledgement from the crowd at Austin Stack Park that he had not lost his compass with a spherical ball. The point came after Dylan Geaney’s effort from goal was parried by the impressive Shane Murphy, and levelled the game again at 0-4 each.

David Shaw produced a sublime piece of technique to edge Crokes ahead again, but worryingly for them it was their final score of the half. Tom O’Sullivsan begin to dictate the game’s tempo and when Mark O’Connor found him behind the Crokes cover to add a mark in the 28th minute, the west Kerry men had eased into a 0-8 to 0-5 half time lead.

That gradual shift in control accelerated unexpectedly in the decisive minutes after the break. Paul Geaney again had a point within twenty seconds, and then held off his man to tee up Dylan Geaney for a simple tap-in goal a minute later. Crokes were still clearing their heads as Tom O’Sullivan added a point, and without a pause, there was eight points between the sides, 1-10 to 0-5.

By the end, it had stretched to ten points, Tom O’Sullivan finishing with five points from play as a sweeper. Whether one so influential merited special detail from Dr Crokes is a moot point at this stage, but doubtless their semi-final opponents will have a close look at his free role. O’Sullivan is too good to be given free rein.

Paul Geaney was too hot for Crokes to handle too, passing up a couple of sights on goal for fisted points.

Scorers for Dingle:

D Geaney (1-2, one mark), P Geaney (0-5), T. O’Sullivan (0-5), B O’Sullivan (0-2), C Flannery (0-2), M O’Connor (0-1),

M Flaherty (0-1).

Scorers for Dr Crokes: T Brosnan (0-5, 4 frees), D Shaw (0-2), M Potts, M O’Shea, T Doyle, M Fitzgerald (0-1 each).

DINGLE: G Curran; C Flannery, C O’Sullivan, P O’Connor; N Geaney, T O’Sullivan, R McCarthy; B. O’Sullivan, L O’Connor; G Durrant, M O’Connor, M Geaney; D Geaney, P Geaney, M Flaherty.

Subs: T Leo O’Sullivan for C O’Sullivan (42), M Flannery for M Geaney (50), D O’Sullivan for L O’Connor, D Uosis for N Geaney (56), T de Brun for B O’Sullivan (60).

DR CROKES: S Murphy; J Payne, N O’Shea, M Potts; M Fitzgerald, M Cooper, E Looney; M O’Shea, D Shaw; C O’Regan, T Doyle, B Looney; T Brosnan, K O’Leary, C McMahon.

Subs: D Casey for K O’Leary (40), D Naughton for N O’Shea (45), C Fitzgerald for E Looney (56), L Randles for O’Regan (60).

Referee: B Griffin, Clounmacon.