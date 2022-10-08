Templederry Kenyons secure place in Tipperary SHC with playoff win

Relegation Tipp SHC

Templederry Kenyons 2-21

Eire Og Anacarty 0-19

Two goals in the last quarter secured Templederry Kenyons' senior status for next year’s Tipperary senior hurling championship as they saw off the stubborn challenge of Eire Óg, Anacarty in the relegation play-off at Holycross on Saturday.

Promoted for this year’s senior championship, Templederry struggled to subdue an Eire Óg side that led at half-time 0-10 to 0-9. Their advantage could have been more but Templederry goalie Tim McCutcheon turned away a powerfully-hit penalty by Darragh Mooney for Eire Óg after 17 minutes.

Eire óg suffered a setback at the start of the second half when Tom Fox, one of their best players, had to retire injured but they were still leading 0-15 to 0-13 at the end of the third quarter.

Sean Ryan started the Templederry surge for safety when he flicked to the net an Adrian Ryan delivery to put them ahead (1-13 to 0-15). They quickly added four points to Eire Og’s one to go four points clear with five minutes to play. A brace of Seanie Ryan points kept Eire Óg in the frame but Matthew Hogan ensured Templederry would play senior hurling next year with his goal after 58 minutes.

Templederry fully deserved their win which was due in great measure to inspiring performances from Odhran Murphy, Seaniue Ryan, and Gearoid Ryan, with Christy Coughan, goalkeeper Tim McCutcheon, and Brian Stapleton also to the fore Eire Og, who have escaped demotion a few times in recent years, can have no complaints. The loss of Tom Fox was a big blow but Conor O Brien, Seanie Ryan, Donal O Dwyer, and Darragh Mooney did everything possible to turn the tide in their favour.

Scorers Templederry – S Ryan (1-8, 0-5fs),O Murphy (0-5), G Ryan (0-3), M Hogan (1-0), A Ryan (0-2), M Ryan R, and M Ryan (0-1 each), B Stapleton (0-1,f);

Eire Óg – A Griffin (0-6, 5fs), S Ryan (0-4), D Mooney (0-3,2fs), D O Dwyer, and T Fox (0-2 each), C O Brien, P Bradshaw (0-1 each);

Templederry – T McCutcheon; L McCutcheon, C Coughlan, T McLoughlin; M Hayes, T Stapleton, B Stapleton; M Ryan (P), C Murray; G Ryan, E Murray, S Ryan; P O Leary, M Hogan, O Murphy; Subs – A Ryan for O Leary (38mins), M Ryan (R) for M Ryan (P) (42mins);

Eire Óg – D Mooney; D Fox, C O Brien, M Bradshaw; P Downey, B Fox, P Devlin; D Kelly, S Ryan; T Fox, P O Dwyer, P Bradshaw; A Griffin, D Crosse, D O Dwyer; Subs – E Bradshaw for T Fox (31mins), K Fox for Crosse (44mins), C Bradshaw for P O Dwyer (53mins);

Ref M Kennedy, Newcastle