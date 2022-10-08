Erin's Own second-half blitz enough to see off Cobh

East Cork JAHC Final

Erin's Own 4-12

Cobh 2-9

A six-point deficit after 38 minutes turned into a nine-point victory for Erin's Own as they claimed the Jamesy Kelleher cup for a sixth time in their history.

A 15-minute purple patch in the second half saw Erin's Own score 2-4 to no reply and it was the winning of the game.

A slow start to the game saw the opening six points shared between the sides with man of the match Mark Collins getting the opening score after 30 seconds.

Cobh got the first goal of the game after 21 minutes when Cian Spriggs' initial shot was blocked down and the sliotar ended up with Adam Lynch who coolly finished home.

Cobh started taking control and led 1-6 to 0-3 at the start of injury time. But, Erin's Own had the last say of the first half with a goal of their own from James McMahon after a long free taken by Shane Murphy ended up in the back of the net and trailed by three points at half time.

Cobh scored their second goal in the 35th minute after Spriggs sent the sliotar to the back of the Erin's Own net and pushed the lead out to six.

But, Erin's Own never backed down. Jack Sheehan, with a goal in the 38th minute, started the comeback before he was fouled in the parallelogram two minutes later to earn his side a penalty, which was brilliantly converted by keeper Tom Dillon.

Collins finished off any Cobh tenacity with a brilliant 56th-minute goal to round off a huge day for his side, who now head to the county championship to play the Seandún winners.

Scorers for Erin's Own: M Collins 1-8 (0-4f), J Sheehan 1-2, J McMahon & T Dillon (pen) 1-0 each, S Murphy & A O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

Cobh: C Spriggs & A Lynch 1-1 each, D Kearney 0-3 (0-3f), A McCarthy 0-2, C Farrell & E Cullimore 0-1 each

Erin's Own: T Dillon; C O’Sullivan, P Fitzgerald, R O’Regan; S Broderick, I O’Mahony, C McDonnell; S Murphy, A O’Sullivan; J Sheehan, M Collins, J McMahon (Capt); G O’Mahony, M Murphy, C O’Callaghan.

Subs: P Ryan for M Murphy (33), S Power for G O’Mahony (38), T Foley for J McMahon (46).

Cobh: J Bates; J Gardiner, P Carey, A Stanton; N O’Connell, C McLoughlin, P Kearney; A McCarthy, J McCarthy (Capt.), M O’Rourke, C Farrell, E Cullimore; C Spriggs, D Kearney, A Lynch.

Subs: G Keating for A Stanton (26), A Doran for P Carey (47), L Greaney for J Gardiner (60), R Pierce for E Cullimore (63).

Referee: Eoin Coleman (Youghal)