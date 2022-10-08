Athenry knocked out on penalties in Galway SHC

Three-time All-Ireland club hurling champions Athenry have been knocked out of the Galway SHC on penalties after Ardrahan edged them out by 4-2 in a play-off game.
And Athenry, who won eight Galway titles between 1987 and 2004, will not be able to compete for the 2023 Galway senior crown as they did not qualify for the 16-team group who will battle it out next year.
They played out an epic encounter with Ardrahan to see who would advance to the preliminary quarter-finals but it took penalties to separate them after they finished level after Jason Kennedy landed a last gasp equalising point for Ardrahan at the end of extra-time to tie at 0-23 to 1-20.
The sides had been level 10 times in the course of the game and were deadlocked at the end of each of the four halves before Ardrahan edged the penalty shootout to advance to the preliminary quarter-finals where they will now meet neighbours Clarinbridge, who were runners-up last year.
Champions St Thomas’, Loughrea, Sarsfields and Tommy Larkins are already through to the quarter-finals and they are waiting to see who they will face when the preliminary quarter-finals take place next weekend.
Craughwell v Portumna, Cappataggle v Moycullen, Turloughmore v Oranmore/Maree and Clarinbridge v Ardrahan.