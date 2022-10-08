Athenry knocked out on penalties in Galway SHC

Three-time All-Ireland club hurling champions Athenry have been knocked out of the Galway SHC on penalties after Ardrahan edged them out by 4-2 in a play-off game.

And Athenry, who won eight Galway titles between 1987 and 2004, will not be able to compete for the 2023 Galway senior crown as they did not qualify for the 16-team group who will battle it out next year.