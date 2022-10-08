Athenry knocked out on penalties in Galway SHC

Ardrahan edged them out by 4-2 in a play-off game.
Athenry knocked out on penalties in Galway SHC

BUSINESS END: Champions St Thomas’, Loughrea, Sarsfields and Tommy Larkins are already through to the quarter-finals. 

Sat, 08 Oct, 2022 - 17:28
John Fallon

Three-time All-Ireland club hurling champions Athenry have been knocked out of the Galway SHC on penalties after Ardrahan edged them out by 4-2 in a play-off game.

And Athenry, who won eight Galway titles between 1987 and 2004, will not be able to compete for the 2023 Galway senior crown as they did not qualify for the 16-team group who will battle it out next year.

They played out an epic encounter with Ardrahan to see who would advance to the preliminary quarter-finals but it took penalties to separate them after they finished level after Jason Kennedy landed a last gasp equalising point for Ardrahan at the end of extra-time to tie at 0-23 to 1-20.

The sides had been level 10 times in the course of the game and were deadlocked at the end of each of the four halves before Ardrahan edged the penalty shootout to advance to the preliminary quarter-finals where they will now meet neighbours Clarinbridge, who were runners-up last year.

Champions St Thomas’, Loughrea, Sarsfields and Tommy Larkins are already through to the quarter-finals and they are waiting to see who they will face when the preliminary quarter-finals take place next weekend.

Galway SHC preliminary quarter-final draw: Craughwell v Portumna, Cappataggle v Moycullen, Turloughmore v Oranmore/Maree and Clarinbridge v Ardrahan.

More in this section

Donegal Football Squad Portraits 2021 Donegal GAA chiefs postpone all adult games
Aoibhín Cleary embracing 'huge challenge' of Meath's transition period Aoibhín Cleary embracing 'huge challenge' of Meath's transition period
Courcey keen to continue moving on up, in keeping with the times Courcey keen to continue moving on up, in keeping with the times
<p> BLACK AND AMBER: Ballyea's Peter Casey.</p>

Ballyea book spot in fourth Clare decider in six years

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.222 s