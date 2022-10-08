GAA previews: A parting gift? Kavanagh looks to lead St Eunan's to back-to-back Donegal SFC titles

SATURDAY

Armagh SHC semi-final replay.

Keady Lámh Dhearg v Cúchulainn, Middletown 7pm.

Keady to make no mistake at the second time of asking. Verdict: Keady Lámh Dhearg.

Clare SHC semi-final.

Cratloe v Ballyea, Cusack Park 2.30pm.

A repeat of the 2018 final when Tony Kelly and his team-mates were six-point winners. There’s been some pain at late championship junctures for Cratloe these last few years and the defending champions may inflict some more this afternoon. Verdict: Ballyea.

Derry SFC semi-final.

Sean O’Leary’s, Newbridge v Glen, Owenbeg 6:45pm.

Newbridge are only behind Bellaghy and Ballinderry in the all-time senior county titles list but they haven’t made a final since 1991 and their Watty Grahams opponents look slick as they did in 2021. Verdict: Glen.

Dublin SHC semi-final.

Ballyboden St Endas v Kilmacud Crokes, Parnell Park, 7:30pm Live RTÉ.

How rare it is for the Firhouse Road club to be underdogs but David Curtin’s men are going into the one slightly less fancied. They know they can beat Crokes and have done so before but last year’s title seems to have transformed the Stillorgan side. Verdict: Kilmacud Crokes.

Fermanagh SFC semi-final.

Derrygonnelly Harps v Enniskillen Gaels, St.Patrick’s Park, Tempo 4pm.

Nine points was the margin when they met in last year’s final. Enniskillen Gaels should give a better account of themselves but anything other than a repeat of that result would be a surprise. Verdict: Derrygonnelly Harps.

Galway SFC quarter-finals.

Salthill-Knocknacarra v Tuam Stars, Tuam Stadium 2:30pm.

John O’Mahony is knocking a tune out of Salthill and they shouldn’t be troubled too much. Verdict: Salthill-Knocknacarra.

Mountbellew/Moylough v Corofin, Tuam Stadium 4:15pm.

This could be a titanic clash. At the very least, it should be an improvement on last year’s decider when Corofin were blown out of it. Verdict: Mountbellew/Moylough.

Kilkenny SHC semi-final.

Ballyhale Shamrocks v Tullaroan, UPMC Nowlan Park 3:30pm.

In their 50th year, Ballyhale have been hit by so much tragedy but they are hurling as well as ever and Eoin Cody was the star in the quarter-final win over Clara. Tullaroan have improving rapidly but not enough to beat Shamrocks. Verdict: Ballyhale Shamrocks.

IN FORM: Eoin Cody of Shamrocks Ballyhale in action. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Limerick SHC quarter-final.

Doon v Kildimo-Pallaskenry, Kilmallock 3:30pm.

Kyle Hayes’ club have impressed to get to this point and won’t fear Doon in the slightest but in a battle of east versus west the men in red should be the victors. Verdict: Doon.

Sligo SHC semi-final.

Naomh Eoin v Coolera-Strandhill, Sligo GAA Centre of Excellence 4pm.

Naomh Eoin to claim a fifth straight final appearance. Verdict: Naomh Eoin.

Tyrone SFC quarter-finals.

Clonoe O`Rahilly's v St Patrick’s, Donaghmore, Páirc Arthur Mallon, Edendork 1pm.

Little between these two based on the championship thus far but Clonoe have a slight edge in experience. Verdict: Clonoe O’Rahilly’s.

Carrickmore St Colmcille’s v Loughmacrory St Teresa's, Pomeroy 3:45pm.

Loughmacrory will do well to stem the flow of scores expected to come at them. Verdict: Carrickmore St Colmcille’s.

SUNDAY

Antrim SFC final.

Erin’s Own, Cargin v St Mary’s Aghagallon, Corrigan Park 3pm.

St Marys’ progress is clearly no flash in the pan as they have reached this peak for the second time in as many seasons. That being said, they haven’t lifted silverware as much as their rivals here and Cargin will be difficult to rattle. Verdict: Erin’s Own, Cargin.

Armagh SFC semi-final.

Granemore v Killeavy St Monnina’s, Athletic Grounds 2pm.

One of these will ensure there is novelty to the final later this month as Granemore have never made the big day and Killeavy’s last was in 1988. A slight nod to the men outside Newry. Verdict: Killeavy St Monnina’s.

Clare SHC semi-final.

Éire Óg Ennis v Sixmilebridge, Cusack Park 2.30pm.

Based on current form, this could be one of the games of the day but you discount Sixmilebridge’s vast big game experience at your peril. It will take a whole lot of belief for the Ennis men to prevail as much as they have it in them. Verdict: Sixmilebridge.

Donegal SFC final.

Naomh Conaill v St Eunan’s, Páirc Sheáin Mhic Cumhaill 4:30pm Live TG4.

A second final date in the space of 11 months for these two as speculation rises about the prospect of St Eunan’s manager Rory Kavanagh taking over as the new Donegal manager. He will absolutely insist on the Letterkenny outfit defending their crown but Naomh Conaill will be motivated after a poor showing last time around. St Eunan’s to succeed but this should be more of an arm wrestle than last November. Verdict: St Eunan’s.

Derry SFC semi-final.

Lavey v Slaughtneil, Owenbeg 6:45pm.

Slaughtneil shouldn’t be stopped here as they look to make amends for a disappointing final appearance last season. Verdict: Slaughtneil.

MAKING AMENDS: Glen’s Michael Warnock and Shane McGuigan of Slaughtneil - Last year's beaten finalists will be itching to make amends this year. ©INPHO/Lorcan Doherty

Down SHC final.

Ballycran v St Patrick’s, Portaferry Páirc Esler 4pm.

A fifth straight final between the pair, Ballycran coming out on top three of the four previous times but Portaferry may just have the drop on them this time around. Verdict: St Patrick’s, Portaferry.

Dublin SHC semi-final.

Cuala v Na Fianna, Parnell Park 4pm.

Runners-up to Kilmacud Crokes last year, Na Fianna are out to make it a final double this weekend along with Crokes. The Mobhi Road crew are coming together nicely but Cuala look to be back on song. Verdict: Cuala.

Fermanagh SFC semi-final.

Brian Boru’s, Kinawley v Erne Gaels, Belleek, Canon Maguire Park, Derrygonnelly 4pm.

The difference between them should be small although enough Erne Gaels know what it takes to get past this point. Verdict: Erne Gaels.

Galway SFC quarter-finals.

St Michael’s v Annaghdown, Pearse Stadium 2:15pm.

There’s a bit of pep in the step of Damien Comer and his Annaghdown team-mates. Verdict: Annaghdown.

Moycullen v Claregalway, Pearse Stadium 4pm.

Keeping this game as competitive for as long as possible will be Claregalway’s aim. Verdict: Moycullen.

Kildare SFC final.

Clane v Naas, St Conleth’s Park 3:30pm.

Tom Cribbin certainly has put his heart and soul into this Clane group and his attention to detail has been a major factor in them claiming a first final berth since 1998. Nevertheless, Naas are in tiptop shape and it would take something monumental to shift them off their perch. It’s possible but not probable. Verdict: Naas.

Laois SFC final.

O’Dempsey’s v Portarlington, MW Hire O’Moore Park 4pm.

O’Dempsey’s would likely feel they should have freed themselves from Portlaoise’s grasp before Portarlington did but the fact of the matter is they didn’t. Portarlington have steamrolled their final opponents these last two years. This should be a closer affair but not close enough for O’Dempsey’s. Verdict: Portarlington.

Limerick SHC quarter-final.

Patrickswell v South Liberties, Kilmallock 2pm.

Cian Lynch is badly missed by The ‘Well but they have too much quality not to be making the last four. Verdict: Patrickswell.

Longford SFC final.

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s v Colmcille, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park 4pm.

It was in the late 2000s that Colmcille were last in their pomp and if they are carefree enough here thy can give Mullinalaghta cause for concern but the champions should find a way. Verdict: Mullinalaghta St Columba’s.

Louth SFC final.

Ardee St Mary’s v Newtown Blues, Clann na Gael, Dundalk 4pm.

Even with their storied history and completing a three-in-a-row from 2017 to ‘19, it was slightly surprising that Newtown Blues got to this stage. It’s rare that they don’t turn up when they get here but St Mary’s have demonstrated enough to believe they can win a first final since 1995. Verdict: Ardee St Mary’s.

Mayo SHC final.

Tooreen v Ballyhaunis, Adrian Freeman Park, Tooreen 2pm.

The last two final clashes between these have been tight and Ballyhaunis can avenge last year’s result. Verdict: Ballyhaunis.

Meath SHC final.

Trim v Rathoath, Páirc Tailteann 2:30pm.

They served up a cracker in the 2020 final but Ratoath should be able to succeed on this occasion and capture a first SHC crown in 59 years. Verdict: Ratoath.

Roscommon SFC semi-finals.

Roscommon Gaels v Strokestown, Dr Hyde Park 2pm.

A Strokestown victory would be quite the story and yet most signals point towards the Roscommon town men. Verdict: Roscommon Gaels.

Boyle v St Brigid’s, Dr Hyde Park 4:15pm.

St Brigid’s will be looking at what’s left in the competition and believing it’s their title to lose but they must take care of business starting tomorrow. Verdict: St Brigid’s.

Tipperary SHC semi-finals.

Kilruane MacDonaghs v Upperchurch-Drombane, FBD Semple Stadium Thurles 2pm.

It’s quite the compliment to double chasing Upperchurch-Drombane that the bookies can’t separate them from a club who have been knocking on the door in recent times but not made a final since 1986. With Jerome Cahill in fine form, Kilruane to just about break that duck. Verdict: Kilruane MacDonaghs.

Drom-Inch v Kiladangan, FBD Semple Stadium 3:45pm.

All the frustrations Seamus Callanan has had with injuries this past season he has harnessed them with the club as Drom-Inch look for a first final appearance in 10 years. The team standing in their way, though, look the best placed to take the Dan Breen Cup. Verdict: Kiladangan.

ONTO THE NEXT: Kiladangan overcame Clonoulty/Rossmore in the Tipperary SHC Quarter Finals in Semple Stadium

Tyrone SFC quarter-finals.

Omagh St Enda's v Dromore St Dympna’s, Páirc an Locha 1pm.

Dromore are building up a nice head of steam and Omagh, for all their nous, may not be able to blow it away. Verdict: Dromore St Dympna’s.

Errigal Ciarán v Dungannon Thomas Clarke’s, Páirc Colmcille, Carrickmore 3:45pm.

A good blend of youth and experience is fuelling the Ballygawley men right now. Verdict: Errigal Ciarán.

Waterford SFC quarter-finals.

Stradbally v Brickey Rangers, Fraher Field 1:45pm.

The 2017 champions can bring some momentum into the semi-finals. Verdict: Stradbally.

Kilrossanty v An Rinn, Fraher Field 3:30pm.

Kilrossanty to nudge what should be the tighter of the quarter-finals in Dungarvan. Verdict: Kilrossanty.

Westmeath SFC final.

The Downs v St Loman’s, TEG Cusack Park 4pm.

Another three-in-a-row, the second in the space of eight seasons, is the carrot for St Loman’s today as they look to underline their dominance of the county. The Downs make a welcome return to this stage but they are opposed by an outfit led by great club men in John Heslin and Ronan O’Toole. Verdict: St Loman’s.

Wexford SFC semi-finals.

Castletown v St. James’, Chadwicks Wexford Park 2pm.| It’s been a good campaign for Matthew O’Hanlon and the St James’ club but Castletown may be a challenge beyond them. Verdict: Castletown.

Shelmaliers v St. Anne’s, Rathangan, Chadwicks Wexford Park 4pm.

Eoghan O’Gara is the x factor for defending champions Shelmaliers as they look to keep Diarmuid O’Keeffe and co at bay. Verdict: Shelmaliers.

Wicklow SFC final.

Baltinglass v St Patrick's, Aughrim 3pm.

Between them, they’ve won three of the last four Wicklow SFC titles and you get the sense it will take more than 60 minutes to separate them. Both usually give good accounts of themselves at this stage. Baltinglass to squeeze a victory having fallen marginally short last year. Verdict: Baltinglass.