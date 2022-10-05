St Brendan's College set up Kerry decider with Mercy Mounthawk 

O’Sullivan Cup semi-finals

St Brendan's College Killarney beat their great rivals Tralee CBS in the semi-final of this year’s Kerry Colleges Senior Football O’Sullivan Cup at Lewis Rd on Wednesday afternoon on a 1-9 to 0-9 scoreline. They will now meet Mercy Mounthawk Tralee who proved far too strong for SPSL Rathmore in Fossa, winning 2-18 to 1-5 in Fossa.

The Sem got the better of the Green in a low-scoring affair, riven with turnovers, that wasn’t helped by heavy showers and gusts of wind. Though St Brendan's only managed to convert 7 from 22 scoring attempts from play, they mailed all three frees in range. Tralee had a better conversion rate from play (7/14) but crucially they only converted two from six frees.

St Brendan's led 0-4 to 0-2 at the interval thanks to points from Timmy Moynihan, Aodhán O’Neill, Darran Ryan and Moynihan again. Tralee CBS did not manage a score until the 18th minute when 2022 Kerry minor Colm Browne fired over from distance. Ben Hannifin added a free but the Green were unlucky to see Jerh Brosnan shoot inches wide.

The football improved marginally in the second half with Tralee CBS levelling the contest within three minutes with points from Ronan Carroll and Colm Browne. Thanks to outstanding defensive play from Cian Lynch, Maidhcí and Jamie Moynihan (son of Kerry great Seamus), Brendan's moved 0-8 to 0-5 clear by the 46th minute. John Kelliher (2) and Aodhán O’Neill (2) did the damage.

Jerh Brosnan kicked three points on the trot to level the contest by the 52nd minute before Darragh Cunnane gave Tralee a 0-9 to 0-8 lead.

But Cian Lynch drove the Sem forward and after O’Neill converted a free to level, the score that propelled St Brendan's into the final came in the 58th minute. A well-worked move saw Timmy Moynihan set up Callum Cronin for a superb goal.

In the other semi, Mercy Mounthawk led their younger opponents 0-11 to 1-1 at half-time with the goal coming from Sean Finnegan on the stroke of half-time. Darragh O’Connor of Kerins O’Rahillys kicked six points while Ballymacelligott’s Niall Collins kicked three. It was all one-way traffic in the second half with Paddy Lane scoring two goals while Darragh O’Connor finished up with 0-10. The final will be played on October 26th.