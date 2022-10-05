St Brendan's College set up Kerry decider with Mercy Mounthawk 

The Sem got the better of the Green in a low-scoring affair
St Brendan's College set up Kerry decider with Mercy Mounthawk 

St Brendan's, Killarney

Wed, 05 Oct, 2022 - 17:24
Murt Murphy

O’Sullivan Cup semi-finals

St Brendan's College Killarney beat their great rivals Tralee CBS in the semi-final of this year’s Kerry Colleges Senior Football O’Sullivan Cup at Lewis Rd on Wednesday afternoon on a 1-9 to 0-9 scoreline. They will now meet Mercy Mounthawk Tralee who proved far too strong for SPSL Rathmore in Fossa, winning 2-18 to 1-5 in Fossa.

The Sem got the better of the Green in a low-scoring affair, riven with turnovers, that wasn’t helped by heavy showers and gusts of wind. Though St Brendan's only managed to convert 7 from 22 scoring attempts from play, they mailed all three frees in range. Tralee had a better conversion rate from play (7/14) but crucially they only converted two from six frees.

St Brendan's led 0-4 to 0-2 at the interval thanks to points from Timmy Moynihan, Aodhán O’Neill, Darran Ryan and Moynihan again. Tralee CBS did not manage a score until the 18th minute when 2022 Kerry minor Colm Browne fired over from distance. Ben Hannifin added a free but the Green were unlucky to see Jerh Brosnan shoot inches wide.

The football improved marginally in the second half with Tralee CBS levelling the contest within three minutes with points from Ronan Carroll and Colm Browne. Thanks to outstanding defensive play from Cian Lynch, Maidhcí and Jamie Moynihan (son of Kerry great Seamus), Brendan's moved 0-8 to 0-5 clear by the 46th minute. John Kelliher (2) and Aodhán O’Neill (2) did the damage.

Jerh Brosnan kicked three points on the trot to level the contest by the 52nd minute before Darragh Cunnane gave Tralee a 0-9 to 0-8 lead.

But Cian Lynch drove the Sem forward and after O’Neill converted a free to level, the score that propelled St Brendan's into the final came in the 58th minute. A well-worked move saw Timmy Moynihan set up Callum Cronin for a superb goal.

In the other semi, Mercy Mounthawk led their younger opponents 0-11 to 1-1 at half-time with the goal coming from Sean Finnegan on the stroke of half-time. Darragh O’Connor of Kerins O’Rahillys kicked six points while Ballymacelligott’s Niall Collins kicked three. It was all one-way traffic in the second half with Paddy Lane scoring two goals while Darragh O’Connor finished up with 0-10. The final will be played on October 26th.

More in this section

Denise Gaule celebrates 7/8/2022 2022 PwC Camogie All-Stars nominees revealed 
Murphy and O'Mahony take reins of Cork minor teams for 2023 Murphy and O'Mahony take reins of Cork minor teams for 2023
GAA Annual Congress 2020 - Saturday Michael Duignan: Smaller counties should be receiving larger GAA grants
<p>Kevin O'Donovan, CEO/Secretary Cork Gaa and John O'Carroll, Head of Retail at Dairy Gold with Robbie O'Flynn, Erins Own, Conor O'Brien, Blackrock, Billy Hennessy, St. Finbarrs and Tim O'Mahony, Newtownshandrum. Pic: Jim Coughlan.</p>

Cork seeking clarity as county championship structure may have to be changed 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.221 s